Friday Night Blitz: Kimberly takes down Neenah to tie Rockets atop FVA standings

Kimberly, Appleton North, Bay Port, West De Pere, Southern Door, Little Chute and Freedom all notched wins Friday night in Week 8 of the high school football season.
Southern Door and Little Chute clinched at least a share of their respective conference titles with their wins. Kimberly's win tied the Papermakers with Neenah atop the FVA.
Scores from Friday night's action are listed below.
Algoma 64, Sevastopol 20
Alma/Pepin 59, Melrose-Mindoro 8
Altoona 60, Arcadia 14
Amery 62, Somerset 58
Amherst 49, Manawa 0
Ashland 26, Antigo 21
Ashwaubenon 38, Sheboygan South 18
Assumption 55, Webster 0
Augusta 51, Eleva-Strum 0
Badger 42, Union Grove 28
Bangor 34, Luther 28
Bay Port 42, De Pere 14
Beaver Dam 34, Oregon 7
Bonduel 48, Peshtigo 0
Boyceville 38, Clear Lake 25
Brillion 34, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20
Brookfield Central 21, Marquette University 3
Brookfield East 26, West Allis Nathan Hale 18
Brookwood 30, Necedah 22
Bruce 26, Prairie Farm 12
Burlington 37, Wilmot Union 28
Cameron 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Cashton 40, Royall 6
Chilton 47, Roncalli 13
Chippewa Falls 28, Eau Claire Memorial 20
Colby 55, Abbotsford 14
Coleman 42, Clintonville 16
Columbus 54, Lakeside Lutheran 13
Crandon 30, Oconto Falls 22
Crivitz 46, Northland Pines 0
Cuba City 28, Fennimore 0
Darlington 34, Belleville 24
DeForest 38, Sun Prairie West 0
Edgar 21, Auburndale 14
Edgewood 47, Big Foot 7
Ellsworth 53, Prescott 12
Elmwood/Plum City 54, Turtle Lake 0
Evansville 18, Delavan-Darien 0
Fall Creek 31, Durand 8
Franklin 19, Kenosha Indian Trail 14
Freedom 40, Denmark 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 34, Westby 12
Germantown 41, West Allis Central 0
Gibraltar 48, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 6
Glenwood City 36, Colfax 0
Grafton 49, South Milwaukee 20
Grantsburg 28, Hurley 6
Greenfield 42, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0
Hamilton 46, Menomonee Falls 14
Hartford Union 28, Slinger 21
Highland 47, Hillsboro 22
Holmen 17, La Crosse Logan 14
Homestead 28, Cedarburg 7
Horicon/Hustisford 35, Dodgeland 16
Howards Grove 49, Ozaukee 8
Hudson 31, Superior 6
Ishpeming, Mich. 16, Tomahawk 10
Ithaca 42, Iowa-Grant 12
Janesville Parker 46, Madison East 0
Johnson Creek 47, Deerfield 31
Kaukauna 42, Appleton East 21
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 53, Catholic Central 0
Kenosha Tremper 27, Kenosha Bradford 21
Kettle Moraine 28, Mukwonago 7
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 42, Sheboygan Falls 21
Kewaskum 28, Ripon 6
Kiel 14, Valders 6
Kimberly 31, Neenah 10
La Crosse Central 42, Sparta 14
Lake Country Lutheran 42, Watertown Luther Prep 13
Lake Mills 49, Turner 39
Lakeland 21, Hayward 7
Laona-Wabeno 66, Elcho/White Lake 14
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 60, Gillett 0
Little Chute 34, Wrightstown 7
Lodi 42, New Glarus 7
Loyal 44, Rosholt 12
Luxemburg-Casco 16, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
Manitowoc Lincoln 57, Green Bay East 6
Markesan 71, Cambridge 35
Marshall 47, Palmyra-Eagle 6
Marshfield 49, Stevens Point 21
Martin Luther 27, Racine St. Catherine's 20
Mauston 55, Wautoma 6
Menasha 40, Sheboygan North 0
Menominee Indian 16, Tomahawk 10
Merrill 32, Rhinelander 8
Middleton 52, Madison West 20
Milwaukee Vincent 40, Milwaukee North 0
Mineral Point 55, Parkview/Albany 0
Mondovi 37, Elk Mound 6
Monona Grove 55, Portage 14
Monroe 54, East Troy 8
Mosinee 42, Medford Area 28
Muskego 24, Oconomowoc 0
New Berlin West 64, Wauwatosa East 20
New Lisbon 44, Boscobel 6
New Richmond 28, Eau Claire North 14
Nicolet 41, Whitefish Bay 0
Northwestern 62, Barron 0
Notre Dame 76, Green Bay West 0
Onalaska 49, Baraboo 13
Oostburg 50, Manitowoc Lutheran 22
Oshkosh North 14, Oshkosh West 7
Pacelli 19, Iola-Scandinavia 13
Pewaukee 66, Pius XI Catholic 6
Pittsville 36, Marathon 6
Platteville 34, Poynette 7
Port Washington 27, Plymouth 24
Potosi/Cassville 27, River Ridge 13
Prairie du Chien 30, Brodhead/Juda 21
Racine Horlick 37, Racine Case 6
Racine Lutheran 42, Living Word Lutheran 28
Racine Park 24, Oak Creek 21
Randolph 49, Pardeeville 6
Reedsburg Area 41, Tomah 14
Reedsville 28, Hilbert 21
Rice Lake 42, Osceola 13
River Falls 20, Menomonie 15
River Valley 14, Richland Center 7
Saint Croix Central 27, Baldwin-Woodville 24
Saint Thomas More 28, Shoreland Lutheran 13
Sauk Prairie 26, Fort Atkinson 21
Seneca 45, Riverdale 6
Seymour 0, Waupaca 0
Shawano 22, New London 6
Shiocton 41, Nekoosa 0
Southern Door 19, Kewaunee 14
Southwestern 50, Pecatonica/Argyle 7
Spring Valley 28, Cadott 13
St. Croix Falls 52, Cumberland 22
Stratford 41, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
Sun Prairie 69, Watertown 6
Thorp 31, Gilman 30
Two Rivers 41, New Holstein 6
University School of Milwaukee 43, Brown Deer 8
Verona Area 35, Janesville Craig 6
Waterford 28, Beloit Memorial 7
Waterloo 12, Clinton 6
Waukesha North 7, Waukesha West 6
Waunakee 59, Milton 0
Wausau West 7, Hortonville 0
Wausaukee 57, Suring 14
Wauwatosa West 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 0
West Bend East 47, West Bend West 6
West De Pere 45, Green Bay Preble 7
West Salem 41, Black River Falls 0
Westfield Area 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6
Westosha Central 41, Elkhorn Area 7
Whitewater 55, McFarland 7
Wisconsin Dells 20, Adams-Friendship 7
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48, Appleton West 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 19
Xavier 49, Winneconne 14