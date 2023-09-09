FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Kimberly comes back from 14 down to stun Fond du Lac

The Papermakers scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to complete a 14-point comeback and win 22-21.

Posted at 11:15 PM, Sep 08, 2023

Friday's high school football scores are listed below. Abbotsford 34, Iola-Scandinavia 12 Alma-Pepin 39, Augusta 0 Almond-Bancroft 50, Niagara 12 Amherst 19, Shiocton 0 Appleton East 42, Oshkosh North 7 Appleton North 34, Oshkosh West 9 Aquinas 45, Altoona 12 Arrowhead 27, Waukesha West 24 Auburndale 28, Oconto Falls 16 Badger 27, Waterford 3 Baldwin-Woodville 49, Ellsworth 0 Baraboo 23, Holmen 14 Belleville 59, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 14 Beloit Memorial 24, Union Grove 21 Black Hawk 30, Fennimore 0 Blair-Taylor 44, Whitehall 20 Boyceville 44, Turtle Lake 6 Bradley-Bourbonnais, Ill. 57, Kingdom Prep 14 Brookfield Central 50, West Allis Hale 27 Bruce 48, Athens 6 Cameron 35, Bloomer 8 Campbellsport 17, Mayville 7 Catholic Central 42, Dominican 18 Catholic Memorial 34, Pewaukee 13 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Barron 26 Chilton 43, Valders 36 Clayton 61, Winter 19 Cochrane-Fountain City 20, Melrose-Mindoro 13 Coleman 35, Bark River-Harris, Mich. 14 Crandon 28, Tomahawk 20 Crivitz 47, Clintonville 25 Cumberland 28, Spooner 14 D.C. Everest 17, Marshfield 14 Darlington 40, Southwestern 0 DeForest 47, Portage 35 Delavan-Darien 24, Whitewater 14 Eau Claire North 20, Superior 0 Edgar 48, Rosholt 0 Edgerton def. East Troy, forfeit Eleva-Strum 36, Independence 6 Elk Mound 47, Osseo-Fairchild 0 Elkhorn Area 49, Wilmot 21 Elmwood-Plum City 22, Cadott 8 Fox Valley Lutheran 42, New London 8 Gibraltar 53, Algoma 50, OT Gilman 77, Cornell 0 Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 19 Grafton 54, Whitnall 15 Grantsburg 58, Adams-Friendship 13 Hartford 37, West Bend East 29 Highland 28, Boscobel 7 Homestead 16, Nicolet 13 Horicon 46, Palmyra-Eagle 34 Hortonville 55, Appleton West 6 Howards Grove 28, Manitowoc Lutheran 20 Hudson 48, River Falls 26 Hurley def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit Janesville Parker 28, Janesville Craig 17 Johnson Creek 52, Cambria-Friesland 25 Kaukauna 16, Neenah 9 Kenosha Indian Trail 56, Kenosha Tremper 0 Kenosha St Joseph 59, Kenosha Christian Life 0 Kettle Moraine 41, Oconomowoc 6 Kewaskum 27, Waupun 6 Kewaunee 34, Oconto 6 Kiel 41, Roncalli 12 Kimberly 22, Fond du Lac 21 Kohler 44, New Holstein 21 La Crosse Logan 27, Reedsburg Area 12 Ladysmith 47, Webster 6 Lake Country Lutheran 36, St Thomas More 7 Lakeside Lutheran 48, Big Foot 0 Lancaster 56, Mauston 26 Lena 44, Sevastopol 18 Little Chute 35, Waupaca 11 Lodi 43, Turner 0 Lourdes Academy 21, Fall River/Rio 13 Luther 29, Royall 8 Luxemburg-Casco 56, Shawano 14 Madison Memorial 49, Madison East 18 Marathon 48, Assumption 7 Markesan 34, Dodgeland 12 Marquette University 49, Brookfield East 0 Martin Luther 28, Brown Deer 0 McDonell Central 27, Owen-Withee 25 McFarland 41, Jefferson 21 Medford Area 50, Lakeland 14 Menomonee Falls 56, Germantown 21 Menomonie 28, Chippewa Falls 20 Milw. King 39, Milwaukee Hamilton 8 Milwaukee Riverside University 48, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 8 Mineral Point 31, River Ridge 22 Mishicot 33, Peshtigo 6 Mondovi 36, Stanley-Boyd 14 Monroe 34, Evansville 7 Mosinee 42, Ashland 0 Mount Horeb 41, Sauk Prairie 7 Mukwonago 55, Waukesha South 0 Muskego 42, Waukesha North 6 Neillsville 18, Fall Creek 7 New Berlin Eisenhower 35, Pius XI Catholic 7 New Berlin West 29, Wauwatosa West 21 New Glarus 20, Edgewood 14 New Lisbon 38, Brookwood 12 New Richmond 31, Eau Claire Memorial 7 Newman Catholic 37, Laona-Wabeno 0 North Crawford 54, Princeton 0 Northwestern 26, St. Croix Falls 7 Oak Creek 43, Racine Horlick 0 Oakfield 53, Kickapoo 0 Omro 28, North Fond du Lac 0 Onalaska 29, La Crosse Central 28 Ozaukee 21, Oostburg 20, OT Pardeeville 21, St. Mary 18 Pecatonica 46, Parkview 0 Phillips 74, Luck 44 Pittsville 60, Pacelli 14 Platteville 14, Brodhead 6 Plymouth 35, Berlin 8 Port Washington 30, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 15 Potosi 50, Cuba City 21 Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 7 Racine Case 37, Kenosha Bradford 21 Racine Lutheran 37, Brookfield Academy 9 Racine St. Catherine's 34, Shoreland Lutheran 14 Randolph 47, Deerfield 33 Random Lake 27, Hilbert 7 Reedsville 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14 Rice Lake 34, Amery 0 River Valley 33, Dodgeville 7 Saint Croix Central 49, Osceola 6 Saint Francis 64, Living Word Lutheran 34 Seymour 14, Denmark 7 Sheboygan Falls 49, Ripon 6 Shell Lake 64, Mellen 12 Slinger 28, Cedarburg 14 Somerset 44, Prescott 36 South Milwaukee 44, Cudahy 8 Southern Door 34, Bonduel 14 Sparta 21, Tomah 20 Spring Valley 45, Colfax 6 St Mary's Springs 37, Laconia 7 Stevens Point 41, Wisconsin Rapids 9 Stoughton 43, Fort Atkinson 41 Stratford 42, Manawa 0 Sturgeon Bay 22, Marinette 19 Sun Prairie 34, Beaver Dam 19 Sun Prairie West 10, Milton 9 Thorp 54, New Auburn 0 Three Lakes 58, Port Edwards 7 Two Rivers 35, Brillion 0 Unity 41, Edgerton 28 Verona 28, Middleton 21 Waterloo 15, Cambridge 7 Watertown 30, Oregon 27 Watertown Luther Prep 57, University School of Milwaukee 21 Waunakee 63, Monona Grove 0 Wausau West 49, Wausau East 14 Wautoma 21, Poynette 7 Wauwatosa East 28, Milwaukee Lutheran 12 Wauzeka-Steuben 14, Ithaca 6 West Salem 50, Arcadia 6 Westby 35, Viroqua 7 Westosha Central 49, Burlington 7 Weyauwega-Fremont 40, Nekoosa 20 Whitefish Bay 35, West Bend West 10 Winnebago Lutheran Academy 22, Lomira 15 Winneconne 24, Freedom 14 Wisconsin Dells 42, Westfield 0 Wisconsin Lutheran 28, Greenfield 27 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 62, Spencer 0 Xavier 37, Wrightstown 20

