FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Kaukauna's last-minute forced fumble seals Ghosts' win over Appleton North

Kaukauna won a 7-0 slugfest over Appleton North, keeping the Galloping Ghosts in contention for the FVA title.
Posted at 10:56 PM, Sep 29, 2023
High school football scores from September 29 (Week 7) are listed below.

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 54, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 8

Algoma 54, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 36

Alma-Pepin 43, Melrose-Mindoro 6

Almond-Bancroft 59, Wild Rose 24

Amherst 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 36

Aquinas 56, Arcadia 0

Auburndale 34, Abbotsford 31

Badger 27, Elkhorn Area 17

Baldwin-Woodville 35, Prescott 7

Bangor 48, Ithaca 0

Baraboo 24, Reedsburg Area 0

Bay Port 56, Ashwaubenon 0

Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 36, Pecatonica 32

Berlin 48, Waupun 6

Bonduel 14, Mishicot 0

Boyceville 50, Clear Lake 7

Brillion 21, Chilton 14

Brodhead 42, Adams-Friendship 21

Brookfield Central 21, Brookfield East 19

Bruce 53, Cornell 6

Cadott 16, Spring Valley 8

Cambria-Friesland 24, Pardeeville 20

Cameron 23, Spooner 14

Campbellsport 31, Laconia 6

Cashton 46, New Lisbon 6

Catholic Central 14, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Catholic Memorial 49, Pius XI Catholic 6

Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, Oostburg 10

Cedarburg 42, West Bend East 7

Clayton 36, Flambeau 8

Colby 35, Marathon 0

Coleman 42, Tomahawk 14

Darlington 23, Cuba City 7

De Pere 35, Green Bay Preble 7

De Soto 50, Kickapoo 14

Durand-Arkansaw 22, Fall Creek 14, OT

Edgar 36, Pittsville 0

Elcho/White Lake 46, Bessemer, Mich. 20

Eleva-Strum 16, Augusta 8

Ellsworth 46, Osceola 0

Evansville 42, Whitewater 0

Fennimore def. Parkview, forfeit

Florence 36, Three Lakes 32

Fond du Lac 42, Oshkosh North 21

Franklin 42, Racine Horlick 0

Gilman 53, Alma Center Lincoln 0

Grafton 50, Cudahy 0

Grantsburg 35, Webster 0

Green Bay West 41, Green Bay East 28

Greendale 42, Greenfield 28

Hamilton 41, Germantown 14

Hartford 53, West Bend West 21

Highland 31, Iowa-Grant 8

Hilbert 22, Ozaukee 15

Homestead 40, Whitefish Bay 14

Horicon 57, Markesan 8

Hortonville 14, D.C. Everest 12

Hudson 44, Eau Claire North 14

Hurley 28, Unity 20

Iola-Scandinavia 42, Rosholt 0

Johnson Creek 42, Fall River/Rio 14

Kaukauna 7, Appleton North 0

Kenosha Indian Trail 38, Kenosha Bradford 14

Kenosha St Joseph 69, Living Word Lutheran 7

Kenosha Tremper 35, Racine Park 33

Kettle Moraine 38, Waukesha North 3

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 42, Sheboygan Falls 14

Kewaunee 56, Sturgeon Bay 8

Kiel 42, Kohler 19

Kimberly 21, Neenah 0

La Crosse Central 22, Holmen 14

Ladysmith def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit

Lake Country Lutheran 23, Racine St. Catherine's 20

Lancaster 35, River Valley 6

Laona-Wabeno 68, Niagara 34

Lena 38, Gibraltar 18

Lodi 28, Columbus 0

Lourdes Academy 42, Deerfield 14

Loyal 42, Assumption 6

Luther 61, Necedah 8

Madison Memorial 47, Madison West 6

Manitowoc Lutheran 16, Random Lake 6

Marquette University 70, West Allis Central 0

Mayville 60, North Fond du Lac 6

McFarland 28, Crivitz 21

McFarland def. East Troy, forfeit

Medford Area 40, Rhinelander 8

Menomonee Falls 42, West Allis Hale 20

Middleton 35, Janesville Parker 21

Milw. Washington 36, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 14

Milwaukee Reagan 44, Milwaukee Hamilton 32

Mineral Point 35, Belleville 0

Mondovi 31, Elk Mound 13

Monona Grove 42, Sauk Prairie 21

Monroe 47, Edgerton 6

Mosinee 35, Antigo 0

Mount Horeb 60, Watertown 41

Mukwonago 28, Oconomowoc 21

Muskego 41, Arrowhead 26

Neillsville 27, Osseo-Fairchild 6

New Berlin Eisenhower def. Milwaukee Lutheran, forfeit

New Berlin West 21, Pewaukee 7

New Holstein 18, Roncalli 13

New Richmond 35, Menomonie 7

Nicolet 22, Slinger 10

North Crawford 24, Belmont 12

Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0

Notre Dame 42, Menasha 14

Onalaska 27, Sparta 0

Oshkosh West 40, Appleton East 23

Phillips 42, Northwood 12

Platteville 42, Richland Center 0

Port Washington 35, Plymouth 7

Poynette 7, Westfield 6

Prairie du Chien 56, Dodgeville 0

Pulaski 49, Sheboygan North 26

Racine Lutheran 82, Dominican 22

Randolph 20, St. Mary 6

Reedsville 26, Howards Grove 7

Regis 38, Stanley-Boyd 24

Rice Lake 52, Somerset 18

River Falls 28, Chippewa Falls 27

River Ridge 36, Southwestern 24

Riverdale 34, Boscobel 6

Saint Croix Central 49, Amery 11

Sheboygan South 28, Manitowoc 21

Shell Lake 64, Luck 54

Siren 47, Frederic 0

Southern Door 46, Oconto 6

St Mary's Springs 31, Lomira 13

St. Croix Falls 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Stevens Point 42, Wausau East 7

Stoughton 14, Portage 10

Stratford 34, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 21

Sun Prairie 23, Milton 14

Sun Prairie West 14, Beaver Dam 7

Thorp 52, Athens 0

Tomah 35, La Crosse Logan 29

Two Rivers 70, Valders 8

Union Grove 34, Wilmot 26

Verona 41, Madison La Follette 0

Waterford 10, Westosha Central 6

Waterloo 40, Dodgeland 14

Watertown Luther Prep 45, St Thomas More 8

Waukesha West 42, Waukesha South 7

Waunakee 48, Oregon 0

Wauwatosa West 22, Wauwatosa East 8

Wauzeka-Steuben 18, Hillsboro 14

West De Pere 49, Green Bay Southwest 0

Westby 53, Black River Falls 12

Wisconsin Dells 42, Wautoma 7

Wisconsin Lutheran 44, Shorewood 0

