FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Kaukauna's last-minute forced fumble seals Ghosts' win over Appleton North

Kaukauna won a 7-0 slugfest over Appleton North, keeping the Galloping Ghosts in contention for the FVA title.

Posted at 10:56 PM, Sep 29, 2023

High school football scores from September 29 (Week 7) are listed below. Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 54, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 8 Algoma 54, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 36 Alma-Pepin 43, Melrose-Mindoro 6 Almond-Bancroft 59, Wild Rose 24 Amherst 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 36 Aquinas 56, Arcadia 0 Auburndale 34, Abbotsford 31 Badger 27, Elkhorn Area 17 Baldwin-Woodville 35, Prescott 7 Bangor 48, Ithaca 0 Baraboo 24, Reedsburg Area 0 Bay Port 56, Ashwaubenon 0 Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 36, Pecatonica 32 Berlin 48, Waupun 6 Bonduel 14, Mishicot 0 Boyceville 50, Clear Lake 7 Brillion 21, Chilton 14 Brodhead 42, Adams-Friendship 21 Brookfield Central 21, Brookfield East 19 Bruce 53, Cornell 6 Cadott 16, Spring Valley 8 Cambria-Friesland 24, Pardeeville 20 Cameron 23, Spooner 14 Campbellsport 31, Laconia 6 Cashton 46, New Lisbon 6 Catholic Central 14, Kenosha Christian Life 0 Catholic Memorial 49, Pius XI Catholic 6 Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, Oostburg 10 Cedarburg 42, West Bend East 7 Clayton 36, Flambeau 8 Colby 35, Marathon 0 Coleman 42, Tomahawk 14 Darlington 23, Cuba City 7 De Pere 35, Green Bay Preble 7 De Soto 50, Kickapoo 14 Durand-Arkansaw 22, Fall Creek 14, OT Edgar 36, Pittsville 0 Elcho/White Lake 46, Bessemer, Mich. 20 Eleva-Strum 16, Augusta 8 Ellsworth 46, Osceola 0 Evansville 42, Whitewater 0 Fennimore def. Parkview, forfeit Florence 36, Three Lakes 32 Fond du Lac 42, Oshkosh North 21 Franklin 42, Racine Horlick 0 Gilman 53, Alma Center Lincoln 0 Grafton 50, Cudahy 0 Grantsburg 35, Webster 0 Green Bay West 41, Green Bay East 28 Greendale 42, Greenfield 28 Hamilton 41, Germantown 14 Hartford 53, West Bend West 21 Highland 31, Iowa-Grant 8 Hilbert 22, Ozaukee 15 Homestead 40, Whitefish Bay 14 Horicon 57, Markesan 8 Hortonville 14, D.C. Everest 12 Hudson 44, Eau Claire North 14 Hurley 28, Unity 20 Iola-Scandinavia 42, Rosholt 0 Johnson Creek 42, Fall River/Rio 14 Kaukauna 7, Appleton North 0 Kenosha Indian Trail 38, Kenosha Bradford 14 Kenosha St Joseph 69, Living Word Lutheran 7 Kenosha Tremper 35, Racine Park 33 Kettle Moraine 38, Waukesha North 3 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 42, Sheboygan Falls 14 Kewaunee 56, Sturgeon Bay 8 Kiel 42, Kohler 19 Kimberly 21, Neenah 0 La Crosse Central 22, Holmen 14 Ladysmith def. Rib Lake/Prentice, forfeit Lake Country Lutheran 23, Racine St. Catherine's 20 Lancaster 35, River Valley 6 Laona-Wabeno 68, Niagara 34 Lena 38, Gibraltar 18 Lodi 28, Columbus 0 Lourdes Academy 42, Deerfield 14 Loyal 42, Assumption 6 Luther 61, Necedah 8 Madison Memorial 47, Madison West 6 Manitowoc Lutheran 16, Random Lake 6 Marquette University 70, West Allis Central 0 Mayville 60, North Fond du Lac 6 McFarland 28, Crivitz 21 McFarland def. East Troy, forfeit Medford Area 40, Rhinelander 8 Menomonee Falls 42, West Allis Hale 20 Middleton 35, Janesville Parker 21 Milw. Washington 36, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 14 Milwaukee Reagan 44, Milwaukee Hamilton 32 Mineral Point 35, Belleville 0 Mondovi 31, Elk Mound 13 Monona Grove 42, Sauk Prairie 21 Monroe 47, Edgerton 6 Mosinee 35, Antigo 0 Mount Horeb 60, Watertown 41 Mukwonago 28, Oconomowoc 21 Muskego 41, Arrowhead 26 Neillsville 27, Osseo-Fairchild 6 New Berlin Eisenhower def. Milwaukee Lutheran, forfeit New Berlin West 21, Pewaukee 7 New Holstein 18, Roncalli 13 New Richmond 35, Menomonie 7 Nicolet 22, Slinger 10 North Crawford 24, Belmont 12 Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0 Notre Dame 42, Menasha 14 Onalaska 27, Sparta 0 Oshkosh West 40, Appleton East 23 Phillips 42, Northwood 12 Platteville 42, Richland Center 0 Port Washington 35, Plymouth 7 Poynette 7, Westfield 6 Prairie du Chien 56, Dodgeville 0 Pulaski 49, Sheboygan North 26 Racine Lutheran 82, Dominican 22 Randolph 20, St. Mary 6 Reedsville 26, Howards Grove 7 Regis 38, Stanley-Boyd 24 Rice Lake 52, Somerset 18 River Falls 28, Chippewa Falls 27 River Ridge 36, Southwestern 24 Riverdale 34, Boscobel 6 Saint Croix Central 49, Amery 11 Sheboygan South 28, Manitowoc 21 Shell Lake 64, Luck 54 Siren 47, Frederic 0 Southern Door 46, Oconto 6 St Mary's Springs 31, Lomira 13 St. Croix Falls 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 Stevens Point 42, Wausau East 7 Stoughton 14, Portage 10 Stratford 34, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 21 Sun Prairie 23, Milton 14 Sun Prairie West 14, Beaver Dam 7 Thorp 52, Athens 0 Tomah 35, La Crosse Logan 29 Two Rivers 70, Valders 8 Union Grove 34, Wilmot 26 Verona 41, Madison La Follette 0 Waterford 10, Westosha Central 6 Waterloo 40, Dodgeland 14 Watertown Luther Prep 45, St Thomas More 8 Waukesha West 42, Waukesha South 7 Waunakee 48, Oregon 0 Wauwatosa West 22, Wauwatosa East 8 Wauzeka-Steuben 18, Hillsboro 14 West De Pere 49, Green Bay Southwest 0 Westby 53, Black River Falls 12 Wisconsin Dells 42, Wautoma 7 Wisconsin Lutheran 44, Shorewood 0

