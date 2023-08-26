FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Kaukauna avenges playoff loss with 25-22 victory over West De Pere

The Galloping Ghosts withstood a furious second-half rally from West De Pere; Osvaldo Soto Sanchez kicked a game-winning field goal in the final minute.

Prev Next

Posted at 11:01 PM, Aug 25, 2023

Scores from Friday's high school football action are listed below. Abbotsford 32, Melrose-Mindoro 6 Adams-Friendship 35, Nekoosa 13 Alma-Pepin 69, Assumption 30 Altoona 42, Osseo-Fairchild 6 Amery 40, Unity 22 Antigo 20, Sturgeon Bay 15 Appleton East 51, Appleton West 0 Aquinas 42, Luther 7 Arcadia 38, Whitehall 20 Arrowhead 21, Homestead 3 Athens 44, Cornell 0 Auburndale 42, Big Foot 0 Badger 42, Racine Horlick 0 Baldwin-Woodville 43, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 7 Bangor 34, Turtle Lake 20 Beaver Dam 47, Baraboo 8 Beloit Memorial 54, Madison East 14 Boyceville 26, Cameron 7 Brodhead 27, Evansville 3 Brookfield Academy 40, Pacelli 20 Brookwood 26, Viroqua 22 Cambria-Friesland 52, Kenosha Christian Life 6 Campbellsport 34, Kewaskum 27 Cashton 55, Independence 0 Clear Lake 47, Webster 8 Clinton 10, Turner 7 Colby 46, Spencer 14 Columbus 42, River Valley 7 Crandon 14, Merrill 7 Dodgeland 22, Parkview 7 Edgar 40, Stratford 6 Eleva-Strum 54, Colfax 20 Ellsworth 48, Waukesha South 6 Elmwood-Plum City 52, Blair-Taylor 20 Fall Creek 40, Augusta 8 Fall River/Rio 21, Cochrane-Fountain City 6 Flambeau 58, Mellen 14 Fort Atkinson 34, Jefferson 27 Franklin 45, Fond du Lac 6 Gilman 74, Lake Holcombe 0 Greendale 48, Elkhorn Area 40 Hamilton 35, Oconomowoc 34 Hartford 41, Germantown 29 Hayward 14, Spooner 0 Howards Grove 55, Valders 6 Hurley 28, Ashland 14 Janesville Parker 35, Milton 8 Kaukauna 25, West De Pere 22 Kenosha St Joseph 34, Racine St. Catherine's 12 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 26, Watertown Luther Prep 6 Kewaunee 31, Luxemburg-Casco 22 Kingsford, Mich. 35, Green Bay East 0 Laconia 28, Markesan 6 Lakeside Lutheran 14, Lake Country Lutheran 11 Lancaster 18, Cuba City 7 Little Chute 33, New London 6 Lodi 49, McFarland 3 Lomira 27, Edgerton 20 Marquette University 35, Catholic Memorial 0 Marshall 49, Manawa 6 Mayville 36, Horicon 28 McDonell Central 46, Greenwood 20 Medford Area 52, Onalaska 35 Menomonee Falls 49, New Berlin West 38 Menomonie 28, DeForest 6 Middleton 35, Waterford 0 Milwaukee Hamilton 6, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0 Milwaukee Reagan 38, Milwaukee Riverside University 36 Mishicot 28, Manitowoc Lutheran 22 Mondovi 32, Osceola 29 Mosinee 35, Clintonville 12 Mukwonago 41, Sun Prairie 13 Muskego 15, Oak Creek 8 Muskegon Mona Shores, Mich. 58, Manitowoc 7 Neenah 40, Menasha 0 Neillsville 47, Loyal 0 New Glarus 7, Belleville 0 New Lisbon 22, Iowa-Grant 12 New Richmond 31, Marshfield 10 Nicolet 46, Watertown 21 Northwestern 30, Somerset 20 Oconto Falls 38, Peshtigo 0 Oostburg 24, Kohler 12 Oshkosh West 28, West Bend West 14 Pittsville 40, Cadott 26 Pius XI Catholic 43, St Thomas More 14 Platteville 35, Mineral Point 0 Plymouth 43, Sheboygan South 6 Port Washington 35, Grafton 7 Portage 48, Whitewater 0 Potosi 44, Ithaca 16 Prairie du Chien 21, Darlington 19 Prescott 41, Durand-Arkansaw 12 Racine Case 14, Brookfield East 13 Racine Lutheran 20, Martin Luther 10 Racine Park 49, Cudahy 0 Randolph 46, Hilbert 13 Reedsville 21, Lourdes Academy 14 Rhinelander 34, Wausau East 15 Rice Lake 34, Superior 10 River Falls 35, Holmen 7 River Ridge 19, Wauzeka-Steuben 0 Saint Croix Central 42, Elk Mound 0 Sauk Prairie 34, Reedsburg Area 0 Slinger 56, Whitnall 7 Southern Door 26, Brillion 7 Southwestern 40, Boscobel 13 Spring Valley 43, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 17 St Mary's Springs 28, Edgewood 3 Stevens Point 21, Hudson 14 Stevenson, Ill. 38, Kenosha Bradford 21 Sun Prairie West 40, Madison West 13 Tomah 27, West Salem 13 Tomahawk 7, Lakeland 0 Two Rivers 48, Amherst 26 Union Grove 14, Kenosha Tremper 7 Verona 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 14 Waterloo 48, Riverdale 12 Waukesha North 35, Burlington 17 Waukesha West 28, Madison Memorial 12 Waunakee 30, Notre Dame 7 Wausau West 42, De Pere 7 West Bend East 28, Sheboygan North 14 Westby 68, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 22 Westfield 56, Necedah 0 Westosha Central 42, Oregon 0 Whitefish Bay 44, Wisconsin Lutheran 7 Wilmot 34, Milwaukee Lutheran 18 Winnebago Lutheran Academy 41, Chilton 7 Winneconne 49, Omro 7 Wisconsin Dells 35, Black River Falls 0 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40, Iola-Scandinavia 28 Wrightstown 28, Waupaca 0 Xavier 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 14

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.