Delafield speed skater races toward Olympic dreams as Winter Games approach

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Winter Olympic Games in Italy are about 100 days away, and right here in Southeast Wisconsin, local athletes are training hard for a chance to represent the United States on the world stage.

Among them is long-track speed skater, Blair Cruikshank from Delafield.

“I just love the speed. I love to be competitive,” said Cruikshank.

Speed skating runs deep in her family — and while she didn’t always plan to follow in her parents’ footsteps, it didn’t take long before the ice called her name.

“I was like, I'm never gonna do what my parents did. I just wanted to be different. I don't know why. And then I tried speed skates, and I fell in love with it,” said Cruikshank.

Her mother, Bonnie Blair, is a five-time Olympic gold medalist, and her father, David Cruikshank, is a four-time Olympian. But when Blair Cruikshank laces up, she competes as her own athlete.

“When it comes down to it, you know, it's you on the line, and it—it comes down to you with that. I enjoy the aspect of an individual sport,” said Cruikshank.

