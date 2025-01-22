'So you want to be a coach': Kondrakiewicz eyes coaching after UWGB career ends

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Anybody who has played sports has likely had a coach who made a positive impact on their life.

For UW-Green Bay senior forward Jasmine Kondrakiewicz, she's a vocal leader for a team eyeing another NCAA tournament appearance. But when she has to hang up her Jersey, she wants to make an impact from the bench.

“A good coach can change a life,” Kondrakiewicz said.

Kondrakiewicz has been around the game for nearly two decades. She's now in the last few months of her playing career, but she has no plans on walking away from the sport.

“I think Jasmine is one of our most coachable players,” UWGB head coach Kayla Karius said. “She’s always nodding at me and she wants to continue to get better all the time.”

This season the senior is averaging 7.6 points and a career-high 6.8 rebounds per game. Head coach Kayla Karius says while Kondrakiewicz is one of several seniors, she's an important leader and by far, the most vocal.

“I think she’s going to be an amazing coach one day, just with her personality, her love for the game and her energy,” Karius said.

The wheels are already in motion. Kondrakiewicz was recently selected by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association to be a part of their “So you want to be a coach” program, which will take place after the season.

The WBCA’s “So You Want To Be A Coach” program assists female collegiate basketball players who are interested in pursuing a career in coaching women’s basketball by providing them with professional development and career advancement through education, skills enhancement, networking and exposure opportunities.

“It’s a great opportunity and I’m just really excited to learn new things, get to see some hall of fame coaches, really good coaches over at the final four and just hearing, listening and absorbing all that I can,” said Kondrakiewicz

Kondrakiewicz says countless coaches have positively influenced her, including former Phoenix coach Kevin Borseth and now Karius. She’s not ready to give up her passion after her senior year is over, so coaching it is.

"I’ve been coaching AAU in the summer for high school kids and absolutely love and coaching at this level, it would be really fun,” said Kondrakiewicz.

But before she can begin her journey to join the college coaching ranks, she has her sights set on going dancing again in March.

“It’s been all I’ve been thinking about since last march when we lost, so I think doing it with this group it would be a surreal feeling again,” she said.

