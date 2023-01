SHAWANO — The Shawano Hawks came into Saturday sitting at 4th place in the Bay conference and hosted New London who was in second place.

By the end of their matchup both teams are now tied for second place in the conference with 4-2 records after the (11-3) Hawks held off the the (11-3) Bulldogs for a 72-69 victory.

The Hawks saw a 15-point second half lead disappear down to only two (70-68), but senior Michael Metcalf-Grassman nailed two free throws to lift his team to victory.