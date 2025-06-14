Sanford's record-breaking 20 strikeouts lifts Mishicot softball to D4 state title

MADISON — A record-breaking performance that will be remembered by the town of Mishicot and all Wisconsin high school softball fans for a very long time.

In the Division 4 state title game, Mishicot senior Kiran Sanford pitched 9 innings, only giving up one hit, striking out a state tournament record 20 batters, but the most important number was that she didn’t allow a run in a game that went into extra innings.

“Well I knew this was the last one no matter what, just gotta give it my all,” said Sanford.

Her performance helped No. 2 Mishicot win 1-0 in extra innings over No.1 Pacelli, to help her program win their second title in program history. Both titles have come under head coach Dawn Shimek.

It was an absolute pitchers duel between Sanford and Cardinals’ pitcher Peyton Mancl who also went 9 innings, giving up just that one run while striking out 13 Mishicot batters. But in the end, Sanford, a UW-Oshkosh commit shined brightest.

“I’ve never seen her pitch like this and to be honest, we heard a lot about Peyton Mancl from Pacelli, she won championships the two years prior in Division 5 and the whole while I heard this stuff I thought Kiran Sanford’s pretty special too. Don’t overlook her and she came out and she showed that. Respect to Peyton Mancl, she’s a great pitcher, but I’m really proud of Kiran.”

Sierra Skarda was the MVP in the batter’s box, as she made sure her star pitchers performance didn’t go to waste, hitting an RBI single in the 9th inning with two outs that scored pinch runner Ella Gnadt, who came into that game after catcher Kasey Brouchoud hit a screaming double to the left field wall.

Skarda also caught the last out of the game.

“Sierra Skarda is probably the hardest working girl on our team. She’s so polite and kind and for her to go in and make that catch at the end and come up with that hit at the end, it was huge. I’m so happy for her.”

Skarda and her team couldn’t be more proud to bring the title back to their hometown.

“This is just everything. I mean I love our community and everyone is always there for us,” Skarda said.