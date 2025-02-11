Roncalli boys outlast Southern Door, Kimberly girls cruise past West De Pere

BRUSSELS/KIMBERLY — There we a couple of big non-conference games in boys and girls high school basketball on Monday night.

The (19-1,15-0) Kimberly girls basketball team who sits atop the FVA took down No.1 in the Bay conference (16-5,10-1) West De Pere, 63-39.

In Brussels, the (16-3,11-0) Southern Door boys who have the Packerland title within their grasp, hung close with (16-1,10-0) Roncalli until the end, but the Jets pulled away to win, 78-66.

Highlights can be found at the top of the article.

