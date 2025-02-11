Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Roncalli boys outlast Southern Door, Kimberly girls cruise past West De Pere

There we a couple of big non-conference games in boys and girls high school basketball on Monday night. Roncalli pulled away from Southern Door late and Kimberly cruised past West De Pere.
Roncalli boys outlast Southern Door, Kimberly girls cruise past West De Pere
Posted
and last updated

BRUSSELS/KIMBERLY — There we a couple of big non-conference games in boys and girls high school basketball on Monday night.

The (19-1,15-0) Kimberly girls basketball team who sits atop the FVA took down No.1 in the Bay conference (16-5,10-1) West De Pere, 63-39.

In Brussels, the (16-3,11-0) Southern Door boys who have the Packerland title within their grasp, hung close with (16-1,10-0) Roncalli until the end, but the Jets pulled away to win, 78-66.

Highlights can be found at the top of the article.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan