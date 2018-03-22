Report: Tramon Williams returns to Green Bay Packers on two-year deal

The Green Bay Packers have signed cornerback Tramon Williams two a two-year deal, according to NFL Network Analyst and former Packers wide receiver James Jones.

The 35-year-old Williams played eight years with the Packers from 2007 to 2014 before departing for Cleveland in free agency.

Williams has played in 167 career games, has 32 career interceptions, and helped the Packers win the 2010 Super Bowl.

He played 13 games, starting 9, for the Arizona Cardinals during the 2017 season and intercepted two passes.