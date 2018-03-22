Report: Tramon Williams returns to Green Bay Packers on two-year deal

3:16 PM, Mar 22, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 26: Brandin Cooks #10 of the New Orleans Saints catches the ball for a touchdown as Tramon Williams #38 of the Green Bay Packers defends during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 26, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Chris Graythen
The Green Bay Packers have signed cornerback Tramon Williams two a two-year deal, according to NFL Network Analyst and former Packers wide receiver James Jones. 

James Jones@89JonesNTAF

REUNITED: Sources tell me CB Tramon Williams @HighRizer22 will be returning to the on a 2-Year Deal...He played there for 9 years and helped seal the victory...Much needed CB help is on the way @nflnetwork @NFL

The 35-year-old Williams played eight years with the Packers from 2007 to 2014 before departing for Cleveland in free agency. 

Williams has played in 167 career games, has 32 career interceptions, and helped the Packers win the 2010 Super Bowl. 

He played 13 games, starting 9, for the Arizona Cardinals during the 2017 season and intercepted two passes.

