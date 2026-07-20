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REPORT: Packers sign defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt to three-year extension

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Tyler Kaufman/AP
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers 2022 first-round pick Devonte Wyatt won't be leaving the Green and Gold anytime soon.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Packers and Wyatt agreed to a three-year extension worth $57 million, with a $20 million signing bonus. The defensive tackle had his fifth-year option picked up last offseason, unlike fellow 2022 first-round pick linebacker Quay Walker, who signed with the Raiders this offseason.

Wyatt was on pace for a career year, but fractured his fibula and tore ligaments in his ankle in the Packers' Week 13 victory in Detroit over the Lions. Wyatt finished with 5 sacks and 6 tackles for a loss. In his four years with the team, he has 16 sacks and 21 tackles for a loss.

Wyatt joins linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and wide receivers Jayden Reed and Christian Watson as players the Packers have extended this offseason.

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