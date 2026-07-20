REPORT: Packers sign defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt to three-year extension

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers 2022 first-round pick Devonte Wyatt won't be leaving the Green and Gold anytime soon.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Packers and Wyatt agreed to a three-year extension worth $57 million, with a $20 million signing bonus. The defensive tackle had his fifth-year option picked up last offseason, unlike fellow 2022 first-round pick linebacker Quay Walker, who signed with the Raiders this offseason.

Wyatt was on pace for a career year, but fractured his fibula and tore ligaments in his ankle in the Packers' Week 13 victory in Detroit over the Lions. Wyatt finished with 5 sacks and 6 tackles for a loss. In his four years with the team, he has 16 sacks and 21 tackles for a loss.

Wyatt joins linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and wide receivers Jayden Reed and Christian Watson as players the Packers have extended this offseason.