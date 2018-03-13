Report: Packers intend to sign TE Jimmy Graham to three-year deal

3:24 PM, Mar 13, 2018
3:25 PM, Mar 13, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 31: Tight end Jimmy Graham #88 of the Seattle Seahawks rushes against cornerback Tramon Williams #25 of the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field on December 31, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Arizona Cardinals beat the Seattle Seahawks 26-24. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Jonathan Ferrey
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly going to sign tight end Jimmy Graham to a three-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Green Bay was one of two teams vying for the pro-bowl tight end. 

Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports that Seattle free agent tight end Jimmy Graham is expected to either re-sign with the New Orleans Saints or head to the Green Bay Packers in a free agent deal.

The tight end position with the Packers has been one of a lack of productivity, particularly in 2017 with the combination of Martellus Bennett, Lance Kendricks and Richard Rodgers.

They caught just a combined 43 receptions for 689 yards and just one touchdown between them - the lowest productivity level for tight ends in the passing game since 2004.

