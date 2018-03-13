Report: Packers intend to sign TE Jimmy Graham to three-year deal

Fair
HI: 34°
LO: 18°
SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 31: Tight end Jimmy Graham #88 of the Seattle Seahawks rushes against cornerback Tramon Williams #25 of the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at CenturyLink Field on December 31, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Arizona Cardinals beat the Seattle Seahawks 26-24. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly going to sign tight end Jimmy Graham to a three-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Adam Schefter✔@AdamSchefterPackers intend to sign TE Jimmy Graham to a three-year deal, sources tell ESPN.3:12 PM - Mar 13, 2018
3,416
3,108 people are talking about this
Adam Schefter✔@AdamSchefter
Packers intend to sign TE Jimmy Graham to a three-year deal, sources tell ESPN.
3:12 PM - Mar 13, 2018
Green Bay was one of two teams vying for the pro-bowl tight end.
Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports that Seattle free agent tight end Jimmy Graham is expected to either re-sign with the New Orleans Saints or head to the Green Bay Packers in a free agent deal.
The tight end position with the Packers has been one of a lack of productivity, particularly in 2017 with the combination of Martellus Bennett, Lance Kendricks and Richard Rodgers.
They caught just a combined 43 receptions for 689 yards and just one touchdown between them - the lowest productivity level for tight ends in the passing game since 2004.