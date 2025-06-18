Ravens sign Jaire Alexander following the cornerback's release by the Packers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Jaire Alexander has signed with the Baltimore Ravens less than two weeks after the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback was released by the Green Bay Packers.

The Ravens posted video Wednesday of star quarterback Lamar Jackson enthusiastically greeting Alexander after he signed with the two-time defending AFC North champions.

The Packers released Alexander on June 9, ending a seven-year run in which he emerged as one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks before injuries limited his availability.

ESPN reported that the 28-year-old Alexander was getting a one-year deal with a base value of $4 million and another $2 million in incentives.

Alexander’s future with the Packers was the subject of much speculation throughout the offseason because of his hefty contract and recent injury history. Alexander, who has 12 interceptions, had two years remaining on the four-year, $84 million contract extension he signed in May 2022.

A first-round draft pick by Green Bay in 2018, Alexander missed two games early last season with injuries to his quadriceps and groin. He then missed a Nov. 3 loss to Detroit with a knee injury, returned to play 10 snaps in the Packers’ next game against Chicago and then was out for the rest of the season.

The games he missed were because of injury with one exception. Alexander was suspended for a late-season game in 2023 because of conduct detrimental to the team after he appointed himself captain and participated in the coin toss for a Christmas Eve win at Carolina, his hometown.