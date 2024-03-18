Put your dancing shoes on! UWGB WBB to face Tennessee in first round of the Big Dance

GREEN BAY — It was a packed house at the Green Bay Distillery for the UW-Green Bay women's basketball team as they awaited placement for the Big Dance.

The Phoenix locked up an automatic-bid by winning the Horizon League tournament last week, but they still had to sweat it out to see who there opponent would be.

"I think for every mid-major the opportunity to play in the big dance is everything," said Phoenix head coach Kevin Borseth. "It almost feels like if you don't get in it, the year is not is not a success. Fortunately for us we were able to come out on top of that so it was fun to see the kids celebrate."

They were one of the last match-ups to be announced and will be taking on one of the most storied programs in NCAA women's basketball history, Tennessee.

"Tennessee is Tennessee— that speaks for themselves, obviously," Borseth said. "Got a legendary program that has won multiple national championships"

The Phoenix earned a No. 11 seed and will face off against No. 6 seed Volunteers in Raleigh for the first round of the NCAA tournament. The date and time of the game is still TBD.

"I associate Tennessee with Pat Summit, so that's a pretty cool legacy to be playing against," said Phoenix redshirt sophomore Jenna Guyer. "For our team I think it's just a really cool opportunity to play against a really good team and we're going to give it all we got."

The Volunteers knocked the Phoenix out off the 2016 NCAA tournament in the first round. UWGB is 6-18 all-time in the big dance and they're seeking their first win since 2012.