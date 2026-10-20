‘Pressure Is a Privilege’: Head coach Kayla Karius previews UWGB women's basketball season

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — In less than two weeks, the UW-Green Bay women’s basketball team tips off its season against Duke.

The Phoenix enter their third year under head coach Kayla Karius as the program seeks its fourth straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

NBC 26’s John Miller went 1-on-1 with Karius ahead of the season opener on Nov. 3.

Watch the full interview here!

Kayla Karius Previews UWGB’s 2026–27 Season

“We're excited to get going, you know," Karius said. "It's fun to see a lot of new faces out here and to watch this roster come together this summer and then enjoy some time together, building some foundations and spending time off the court to build some good relationships.”

While the Phoenix build their culture and on-the-court play at practice ahead of this season, Karius says the team isn’t worried about preseason polls predicting them to finish first in the Horizon League.

“We always say pressure is a privilege and so that's what other people think of you," Karius said. "And now it's just a matter of going out and earning it and actually getting on the floor and doing something about it."

"It's not easy to wear the target on your back, and some of them are going to have to learn that," Karius added. "But the only way is when we actually go through it. It's tough to talk about right now. It's just something you have to live out. But I have faith in our returners that they can lead us in the right direction.”

While the Phoenix are returning key players like Maddy Skorpuski, Gracie Grzesk, Kristina Ouimette and Meghan Schultz, they have a couple of transfers and freshmen who are expected to make contributions to the team this season.

Redshirt senior Elisa Mevius is a point guard transfer from Oregon.

“She's a German player, so we have a Germany connection there," Karius, who spent several years playing professionally in Europe, said. "We played for the same German coach. We're really, really cool to see her come in with a lot of new faces and blend in with this team and just coming off of injury. So we're excited to have her out on the floor.”

Then there’s junior guard McKenna Johnson from Wilmot, Wisconsin, who spent last year with Butler averaging 6 points in 15 minutes per game.

“Lefty, really good player, and it'll be a key thing for her to get out on the floor and to really make a difference this season,” Karius said.

Jorey Buwalda is coming into the program after transferring from Horizon League rival UW-Milwaukee. The senior averaged 12 points and eight rebounds per game last season with the Panthers. She can help make up some of the size lost from Jenna Guyer graduating.

“(Buwalda has) 3 years of proven experience in our league and understands these teams and is really a smart player and you're right, averaged almost a double-double," Karius said. "So when you're looking at help rebounding and help with size and strength inside, you don't have to look very far.”

But a freshman has caught the eye of Karius: Ady Ketterhagen, who starred at Oostburg, helping them win back-to-back titles.

“I think she's built physically and ready for the college game right now," Karius said of Ketterhagen. "But also just understands the game so well and comes from a winning high school program, which helps.”

The Phoenix have only one more scrimmage after playing UW-La Crosse this past weekend. While there were lots of positives in the game, Karius knows there’s a lot of work to do before the season starts when they travel to North Carolina to take on powerhouse Duke, which has made the Elite Eight in the Big Dance in back-to-back seasons.

“We played well in the first game, but also you can go back on film and find a bunch of things we didn't do very well," Karius said. "And so we've got to keep grasping at those things and keep pursuing excellence and just working on getting better because it is so early and we, we are not complacent. We've got some big tests in front of us.”

The Phoenix begin their season November 3 on the road at Duke. Fans can watch select Phoenix games this season on The Spot - Green Bay 32.