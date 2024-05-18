Preakness Stakes today at 3:30 p.m. on NBC 26

BALTIMORE (NBC 26) — The second leg of the triple crown continues Saturday, May 18 with the 149th Preakness Stakes at historic Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

According to NBC Sports, Mystik Dan is the current favorite with 8/5 odds to follow up his upset Kentucky Derby win with a victory at the Preakness Stakes. Imagination (3/1) and Catching Freedom (7/2) currently have the second and third-best odds. Muth was the favorite before being scratched with a fever.

Who will take home the second jewel of the triple crown? Find out today at 3:30 p.m. on NBC 26!