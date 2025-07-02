APPLETON — At just 9 years old, Oshkosh native Brianna Hickey is doing things most kids her age aren’t. She’s in the gym powerlifting, smashing her own personal records, and will be heading to Youth Nationals in Pennsylvania on July 25.

“Even at a young age, it always seemed like she could lift more than others could lift,” said her mom and coach, Melanie Hickey.

“Some people might think it’s actually stressful, but actually it’s really fun,” Brianna said.

WATCH BRIANNA'S POWERLIFTING JOURNEY HERE:

Powerlifting Dreams: 9-year-old Brianna Hickey of Oshkosh headed to Youth Nationals

Weightlifting is a family affair. Her mom, Melanie, does it casually, and her sister, Aubrey, made it to Youth Nationals last year.

“I kind of watched my sister doing it, and I was like, ‘Seems fun, I can give it a try,’” Brianna said.

Brianna is 9 years old now, but she qualified for Youth Nationals last fall at the age of 8.

“I do get a little nervous, but once I actually start lifting, I just clear my mind and just lift,” she said.

Surprisingly, she’s the only powerlifter in Wisconsin to qualify.

“I told her this is a big deal; you’re representing the whole state,” Melanie said, who was shocked when she found out.

Brianna’s secret? She never knows how much weight is on the bar, and she’s not afraid to fail.

“I tell her not to tell me what I lift because then it gets in my head,” said Brianna. “The first time I failed, it kind of made me sad, but I was like, you know what, there’s always a next time.”

While Brianna wants to inspire others through her powerlifting, she says it also gives her strength to help her mom around the house.

“Any time she needs a couch moved, I’m there,” Brianna said.