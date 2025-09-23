Postseason hopes high as Brewers fans gear up for ticket sales

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Postseason tickets for the Milwaukee Brewers go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m., and with just five games left in the regular season, fans are buzzing with excitement — and hope — as the team aims to break its franchise record for wins in the regular season.

The Brewers currently hold the best record in baseball, and longtime supporters say this year feels different. Freddy Torres, owner of Kelly’s Bleachers and a die-hard Brewers fan, credits the team’s momentum and the emotional impact of longtime announcer Bob Uecker’s recent passing as a rallying force.

“This one is for him,” Torres said. “So people are very excited to make it to the World Series, I say. I really think they're going to make it happen. Like, out of the other years that I've seen this year is definitely, like, the most games that they have won, the best record, and I don't see it changing.”

The Brewers have struggled in recent postseasons, failing to win a series in their last five appearances. But this year, fans are holding out hope that the “Uecker Magic” will carry them farther — possibly all the way to the World Series.

“The Brewers, that's what they do. You know, they play D, they they move the runners, they play really hard. And, you know, if it comes down to a close game, I like their chances,” said partner of Ticket King and Brewers fan, James Bryce Jr.

As excitement grows, so does demand for postseason tickets — and experts are urging fans to be careful.

Bryce Jr. warned buyers to steer clear of sketchy deals.

“Stay away from anything like Craigslist, or anything like meeting somebody somewhere, because you know the drill — if it's too good to be true, it probably is,” Bryce said.

The Better Business Bureau echoes that advice. The BBB cautions against purchasing tickets through Facebook Marketplace or other social media platforms. Instead, they advise fans to: