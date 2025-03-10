Phoenix extend winning streak to 21 and are one win away from NCAA Tournament berth

INDIANAPOLIS — The UW-Green Bay women's basketball team is scorching hot.

After defeating Robert Morris, 67-53, on Monday in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals they are one win away from their second-straight NCAA tournament berth.

The Phoenix trailed by as many as nine points in the first quarter, but outscored the Colonials 21-5 in the second quarter to build an 11-point lead by halftime and never looked back.

Senior guard Natalie McNeal continues her great play finishing with a double-double (20 points and 12 rebounds). Senior Maddy Schreiber chipped in 16.

No. 1 UW-Green Bay will now play No. 2 Purdue Fort Wayne at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the Horizon League tournament championship. The Two teams split the season season series. The Mastodons beat the Phoenix by one in early December and Green Bay beat won this past weekend in overtime to clinch the Horizon League regular season crown.