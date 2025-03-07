Phoenix declaw Golden Grizzlies and advance to Horizon League semifinals

GREEN BAY — Oakland was no match for UW-Green Bay in the regular season and that didn't change in the Horizon League Tournament.

On Thursday night, the No. 1 Phoenix pulled away early and never looked back to take down the No. 10 Golden Grizzlies, 84-55.

Senior Maddy Schreiber scored a game-high 21 points for the Phoenix. Fellow senior Jasmine Kondrakiewicz nearly finished with a double-double (9 points and 10 rebounds).

They now will be headed to the Horizon League Tournament semifinals in Indy on Monday at 11 a.m. where they take on No. 4 Robert Morris.