Phoenix declaw Golden Grizzlies and advance to Horizon League semifinals

The No.1 Phoenix pulled away early to take down No. 10 Oakland. They will be headed to the Horizon League Tournament semifinals on Monday at noon where they take on No. 4 Robert Morris.
GREEN BAY — Oakland was no match for UW-Green Bay in the regular season and that didn't change in the Horizon League Tournament.

On Thursday night, the No. 1 Phoenix pulled away early and never looked back to take down the No. 10 Golden Grizzlies, 84-55.

Senior Maddy Schreiber scored a game-high 21 points for the Phoenix. Fellow senior Jasmine Kondrakiewicz nearly finished with a double-double (9 points and 10 rebounds).

They now will be headed to the Horizon League Tournament semifinals in Indy on Monday at 11 a.m. where they take on No. 4 Robert Morris.

