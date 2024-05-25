PGA tour champion Grayson Murray dead at 30

Two-time PGA Tour champion Grayson Murray died on Saturday morning, according to a statement from the tournament that confirmed the news. Murray was 30 years old.

No cause of death was immediately made available. He had previously withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday citing an illness.

Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner said, "We were devastated to learn, and are heartbroken to share, that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words."

Monahan said, "I reached out to Grayson's parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play." He said, "They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."

Tournament leadership said grief counselors would be made available for those in need.

The 30-year-old golfer won three consecutive Callaway Junior World Championships and became the top-ranked golfer in his age group. When Murray was 16 he made the first cut on the Korn Ferry Tour, and became the second-youngest player to achieve the victory.

He would later go on to Wake Forest University, East Carolina University and Arizona State University before he go his break in 2016 gaining a sponsor’s exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour near Raleigh, North Carolina — his hometown — the PGA Tour said.

He was able to earn full status on the PGA Tour for the 2016-2017 season.

Multiple outlets reported on the moment, which was also shared on social media, when CBS's Jim Nantz became emotional when he announced the death of the 58th-ranked golfer in the world, after his sudden death.