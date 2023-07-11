Pewaukee brothers TJ and JJ Watt to be featured on newest Wheaties box

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Pewaukee natives and NFL stars JJ and TJ Watt are the newest faces on a Wheaties box, General Mills announced Tuesday.

The two will be the first-ever brother pair to be featured on the box, and the first duo since 1934. JJ and TJ's brother, Derek, will also be featured on the box but he's on the back.

“It is a childhood dream come true to be on the next Wheaties box,” J.J. and T.J. said. “To be included among the incredible roster of athletes who have been featured over the years is a true honor. We hope this box is a reminder for athletes and people everywhere to persevere – on the field and in life – and always champion what you’re passionate about.”

Wheaties chose the Watt family because of their commitments to family and community.

“Built around a uniting love for football, the Watt family is grounded in perseverance, togetherness, and a commitment to doing the right thing when it matters most while serving communities in their lives outside of football,” said Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager for Wheaties.

JJ recently retired from the NFL after an 11-year career, while TJ remains a professional player for the Pittsburgh Steelers alongside his brother Derek.

The Watt brothers' Wheaties box will be available at major retailers come early August.

