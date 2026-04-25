Packers trade up to draft Mizzou defensive tackle Chris McClellan

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — After drafting South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse with their first pick in the draft, in the third round the Packers traded up to shore up their defensive line.

Green Bay traded picks 84 and 160 for pick 77 and selected Mizzou defensive tackle Chris McClellan. This past season he had 48 tackles and 8 tackles for a loss. He originally began his college career at Flordia before transferring to Mizzou where he was a starter the past two seasons.

Here is the scouting report from NFL Network's Lance Zierlein about the Packers new 6-foot-3, 313lbs nose tackle:

"McClellan is not a natural knee-bender, which limits his anchor, and he allows blockers too far into his frame too often. He has flashes where he can dominate a rep, but he will need to improve his take-on technique and hand usage to be more consistent. His first step is average and his pass rush isn’t overly explosive, but McClellan can pry open edges with strong hands. He plows through to collapse pockets once his foot is in the door and projects as a backup nose tackle in an even-front defense."