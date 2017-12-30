Packers sign Corey Linsley to a contract extension

Green Bay -

The Green Bay Packers have signed C Corey Linsley to a contract extension. The signing was announced Saturday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

Linsley, who was drafted out of Ohio State by the Packers in 2014, has started all 53 regular-season games he has played in over four years. He is the only Green Bay offensive lineman to start every game this season. He has also started all seven of the Packers postseason contests since 2014.

The signing comes a day after the team extended wide receiver Davante Adams's contract.