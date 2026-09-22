Packers right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele out for the season with a torn patellar tendon

GREEN BAY — The Packers have lost their best offensive lineman for the season.

Zach Bako-Bewele told NBC 26 that he completely tore his patellar tendon in his right knee in Sunday's game against the Jets. That's the same knee that he partially tore his patellar in Week 14 against Denver last season that led to surgery in the offseason. He said he knew something was wrong right away on Sunday.

"You just got to get back to work and start thinking about next year," Bako-Bewele said.

He told Matt Schneidman from The Athletic that he will be having surgery to repair it on Thursday, with a recovery time of 9 months.