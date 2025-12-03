Packers quarterback Jordan Love hosts surprise shopping spree for local youth

ASHWAUBENON — It’s not every day you get to go shopping with Packers star quarterback Jordan Love as your personal helper at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

That’s exactly what a handful of kids from Better Days Mentoring got to do Tuesday night.

“It’s good to be able to take a break from ball for a second and then come out here and just hang out with the kids, and obviously be able to give back,” Love said.

The Green Bay QB and his Hands of Love Foundation, along with Dick’s Sporting Goods, for the second year in a row gave the kids a few hundred dollars to spend as they pleased.

Alongside Love were his teammates Jayden Reed, Rasheed Walker, Brandon McManus, Malik Willis, Zayne Anderson, Clayton Tune and Pierre Strong. Love joked that hopefully they were all good role models for the kids, but it’s always a good time.

“I think it’s just fun,” Love said. “I think it’s cool to be around the kids and just, you know, go shopping with them, feel like a normal person and just hang out with the kids. And I think for my teammates to be out here, it’s a pretty cool experience for the kids to shop and be around us, ask questions and just hang out with us.”

