Details released in Rodgers trade

NEW YORK (NBC 26) — Details into the Aaron Rodger trade to the New York Jets have been released and confirmed.

According to a news release from the Green Bay Packers, the Packers will receive a first-round selection (No. 13), a second-round pick (No. 42) and a sixth-round selection (No. 207) in the 2023 and a conditional second-round choice in 2024 in exchange for Rodgers and a first-round selection (No. 15) and a fifth-round choice (No. 170) in 2023.

Rodgers arrived in New York on Wednesday, holding an introductory press conference with the Jets.

The Jets also put out a release about the now-official trade. Rodgers' merchandise is already available for purchase on the Jet's website.

Read the full announcement from the Packers: