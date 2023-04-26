Details released in Rodgers trade

NEW YORK (NBC 26) — Details into the Aaron Rodger trade to the New York Jets have been released and confirmed.
According to a news release from the Green Bay Packers, the Packers will receive a first-round selection (No. 13), a second-round pick (No. 42) and a sixth-round selection (No. 207) in the 2023 and a conditional second-round choice in 2024 in exchange for Rodgers and a first-round selection (No. 15) and a fifth-round choice (No. 170) in 2023.
Rodgers arrived in New York on Wednesday, holding an introductory press conference with the Jets.
The Jets also put out a release about the now-official trade. Rodgers' merchandise is already available for purchase on the Jet's website.
Read the full announcement from the Packers:
The Green Bay Packers have traded QB Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Packers will receive a first-round selection (No. 13), a second-round pick (No. 42) and a sixth-round selection (No. 207) in 2023 and a conditional second-round choice in 2024 in exchange for Rodgers and a first-round selection (No. 15) and a fifth-round choice (No. 170) in 2023. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Wednesday.
“Aaron had an incredible career with the Packers,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “During a team-record 18-year career, he brought great joy to our fans through a Super Bowl championship, countless thrilling victories and breathtaking quarterback plays. He made playing quarterback look easy. As great a player as he is, what stands out most for me is his toughness – his willingness to play through pain. He will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. We were proud to have had him as the leader of our team through his impact on the field, in the locker room and in the community.
"We wish Aaron well in New York and look forward to welcoming him back to Green Bay to retire his No. 12, celebrate his induction into the Packers Hall of Fame and unveil his name on the Lambeau Field façade.”
“We are eternally grateful for all that Aaron gave the Packers the last 18 years,” said Gutekunst. “While he undoubtedly will be remembered as one of the best players in our franchise’s storied history for all his accomplishments on the field, it is his competitive greatness, leadership and toughness that make him such a special player and person. The daily expectations he placed on himself and his teammates were instrumental in all that we accomplished during a special era of Packers football. We wish Aaron nothing but success and look forward to welcoming him back to Green Bay in the future and celebrating his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with many great players, but none better than Aaron,” said Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur. “I will always be grateful for our time together, both on and off the field. The mark he left on our organization, players and coaches cannot be overstated. His drive for competitive greatness and the standards he set for everyone, including himself, made our team better. Ultimately, he made me a better coach. I will never forget his post-practice interactions with our families. His ability to connect with kids, including my own, was a great example for our locker room. He was and will always be a great representative of the ‘G’ and what it means to be a Green Bay Packer!”
Rodgers, a first-round pick by the Packers (No. 24 overall) in the 2005 NFL Draft, played in 230 regular-season games (third most in team history) with 223 starts and started 21 of 22 postseason contests he played in for Green Bay (2005-22). His 18 seasons playing for the Packers are the most in franchise history. With Rodgers as the starting quarterback over the past 15 seasons, Green Bay made the playoffs 11 times, won the division eight times and won a Super Bowl title. He registered a team-record 475 career passing TDs, the third most in NFL history by a QB with a single franchise (Tom Brady, 541 with New England; Drew Brees, 491 with New Orleans) and the fifth-most overall in league history.
Rodgers ranks No. 1 in NFL history in TD/INT ratio (4.52, 475/105) and interception percentage (1.37) and No. 2 in career passer rating (103.6). He also ranks in the top 10 in league history in completions (No. 8 with 5,001), passing yards (No. 9 with 59,055) and 300-yard passing games (No. 6 with 69). Rodgers has posted five of the eight seasons in league history with 500-plus passing attempts and five or fewer INTs (2014, 2018-21). He has led the league in passer rating four times in his career, joining Steve Young (six times), Roger Staubach (four) and Ken Anderson (four) as the only players to lead the NFL in rating at least four times since 1970. Rodgers has posted the top two single-season marks for passer rating in league history (122.5 in 2011, 121.5 in 2020). He has led the league in INT percentage an NFL-record six times in his career (2009, 2014, 2018-21), with his streak of four straight seasons (2018-21) the longest in league history.
Rodgers was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, one of two QBs (Brady) selected to the team by the HOF’s 48-member selection committee. He is one of only five players in NFL history to win consecutive Most Valuable Player awards from The Associated Press and ranks No. 2 with four AP MVPs (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021), trailing only Manning (five). Rodgers was also named MVP by the Pro Football Writers of America four times (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021), tying him with Manning for the most in the history of the PFWA. Rodgers earned AP All-Pro honors five times (first team in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021, second team in 2012) and was selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times in his career (2009, 2011-12, 2014-16, 2018-21), passing Brett Favre and T Forrest Gregg for the most Pro Bowl selections by a Packer.
Green Bay Packers