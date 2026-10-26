Packers' Josh Jacobs has 91 combined yards, TD catch in return after domestic violence case

DETROIT (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs put up 91 yards and scored a touchdown in his season debut Sunday, his first time on the field since he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a May altercation with his then-girlfriend.

Jacobs didn't make a big impact in the running game, carrying 11 times for 36 yards, but he had five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions.

“I thought he did a lot of good things,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He made a spectacular play on the touchdown, and he sparked some nice things.”

The three-time Pro Bowler was recently removed from the commissioner’s exempt list, which had prevented him from playing in the first six games of the season or practicing with the team.

Green Bay's running game desperately needed a boost. Entering the game in Detroit, the Packers ranked last in the NFL in rushing yards and yards per carry.

They carried the ball 19 times for 60 yards against Detroit and had three red-zone opportunities in which they failed to score.

“We're definitely leaning heavily on the pass right now,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “We definitely have to get more balanced and that means finding our running game.”

Jacobs was contrite on Wednesday when he returned to practice and spoke to reporters for the first time since the altercation with his then-girlfriend, during which she said he threw her to the ground.

Jacobs declined to discuss specifics of his case, adding he hoped to use the situation as an opportunity to become a better person.

“Obviously, man, I’m remorseful and sorry for putting this team in this situation,” Jacobs said. “Sometimes when you go through life, situations occur and a four-second, three-second decision can alter your life, honestly.”

The NFL placed Jacobs on the exempt list on Aug. 30, shortly after charges were filed. In September, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property.

The league is still investigating the incident and could hand out more discipline.

“I thought I’d be playing sooner,” Jacobs said. “But, you know, the optics of everything, I understand the other side. For me, like I said, I’m just grateful to be able to play. It was one of them things where I didn’t want to sit the whole year and then figure it out. I’m just grateful to be back on the team and to be back playing.”

The Raiders drafted the former Alabama star with the No. 24 pick in 2019, and he signed with Green Bay as a free agent in 2024.

Jacobs ran for 7,803 yards and 74 touchdowns from his rookie year through last season and had 269 career catches for 2,072 yards and two scores.

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