Packers introduce coordinators Gannon and Achord

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers finally introduced their new coaching staff months after hiring them. On Monday, the media was able to speak to new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and special teams coordinator Cam Achord.

Both coaches were thrilled at the opportunity to be a part of the historic franchise.

“When you're a little kid you learn about the Green Bay Packers no matter where you are in the country, I think,” said Gannon. “Being in the NFL for however many years, you just see the stability of this place and that kind of catches your eye in a league that has so much turnover.”

What does a Jonathan Gannon defense look like?



Hearing from the new Packers DC for the first time: pic.twitter.com/YMyp9vyUhe — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) May 4, 2026

“Obviously this is a historic franchise team. It's a very unique team as well, obviously being one of one,” said Achord. “I was obviously excited to get the phone call from head coach Matt LaFleur, you know, I think it is a great opportunity.”

For Gannon, the game is all about the ball. His defense must find ways to take it away and get Jordan Love back on the field as quickly as possible.

“I think that's what a good defense looks like: a fast, violent, physical team that takes the ball away,” said Gannon, echoing what former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley used to say during his time in Green Bay.

Regarding the style of defense they will play, Gannon, the former Cardinals head coach, said he doesn’t get caught up in being a 4-3 or 3-4.

Jonathan Gannon said the job was appealing because “the stability of this place catches your eye in a league with so much turnover.”



Called it an iconic franchise you learn about as a kid, and said he’s excited to join Matt LaFleur.



Said after his interview he told he wife… pic.twitter.com/gG15JJAEma — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) May 4, 2026

“It’s about highlighting what the players do well,” he explained. “There are some principles and some things that I like to do, but it’s only if our players can do it. I told them the other day I was like, if we're not good at this just because I like it, we’re not going to do it. So that’s our job. We got to put them in the best positions possible so that they feel comfortable that they can go out and play the game.”

Achord faces the task of turning around a Packers' special teams unit that has struggled for decades. Achord was the special teams coordinator with the Patriots from 2020-2023, and was the assistant special teams coach with the Giants the last two seasons.

He emphasizes fundamentals as the starting point.

“We got to do the little things right because then you lay the foundation. We're gonna lay a foundation and then we'll start maximizing that. It’s about putting the guys in a situation to be successful,” Achord said.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst noted Achord’s role in drafting kicker Trey Smack out of Florida, praising him for the accuracy of Smack’s kicks.

“I don't need a guy that can kick 65 yards personally,” Achord said. “I want the guy that’s going to put it through consistently from 58, 55. Because whether I was coaching in New England, coaching in MetLife, we're going to play in elements. You’re not going to need the 60-yard ball all the time. You’ll need the 45-yard ball with a 14-mile-an-hour crosswind. So his ball not moving and stuff like that was definitely a big part for me.”

New Packers Special Teams Coordinator Cam Achord on his reaction to this job opening and why it was appealing to him: pic.twitter.com/MUBDQ9V6zD — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) May 4, 2026

On Monday, the Packers signed veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, considered their replacement for Malik Willis. Over his 15 NFL seasons, Taylor has made 62 starts. With the signing, the team released Desmond Ridder.

“He's a good player, man,” Gannon said of Taylor. “Played against him a long time. He’s accurate, and he's mobile. He's a playmaker. He can deliver the ball accurately, and it’s hard to get him down in the pocket.”

