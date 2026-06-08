CHICAGO, Ill. — Alex Freeman has spent most of his life being known as the son of Antonio Freeman — a Super Bowl champion and Packers Hall of Famer. But with the FIFA World Cup on the horizon, he is writing his own story.

On Saturday at Soldier Field, Alex took the pitch for the United States' final World Cup tune-up, with one proud dad watching from the stands.

"For me, it's amazing to kind of make my own path, right? But also just to be able to kind of have my own success and be able to kind of succeed in something in what I like and knowing that I always have my dad's support behind me as well. You know, knowing that, like, I can play another sport and kind of advance the legacy," Alex smiled.

#Packers HOF Antonio Freeman is all smiles this afternoon getting ready to watch his son Alex play for USMNT in the team’s final World Cup tune-up 😁⚽️



Catch our conversation later on @tmj4! pic.twitter.com/fTSGmu4lri — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) June 6, 2026

The moment capped a meteoric rise fueled by a breakout MLS season in 2025 with Orlando City, a national team debut, and a move to Spain's La Liga with Villarreal Futbol Club.

WATCH: Packers Hall of Famer's son Alex Freeman is writing his own story on the World Cup stage

Packers Hall of Famer's son Alex Freeman is writing his own story on the World Cup stage

"He worked hard, and he worked consistently, and he just worked his way up through the ranks. I always tell him, be ready when your opportunity comes because sometimes you only get one opportunity. And his journey this last year and a half has been just that," Antonio Freeman said.

At just 21 years old, Alex is the youngest player on the United States World Cup roster.

"I feel like, you know, obviously, you dream of getting to play in a World Cup, and knowing I can play my first in my home country, I feel like it's something that I can't take for granted, right? We know this opportunity will probably come once in my playing career, and it's how can I take this chance and how can I prove that I deserve to be in this World Cup and hopefully in the future," Alex said.

Antonio said watching his son's journey has been anything but a surprise.

"It wasn't a surprise to me when he came on the scene and surprised everyone else because I had seen the journey. And man, it's just so good to just have this opportunity to be a part of something amazing," Freeman said.

There was, of course, one wrinkle Alex could not control — bringing a Packers Hall of Famer into Soldier Field, home of the rival Chicago Bears.

Alex Freeman was asked what it was like having Chicago fans on his side, considering his dad played for the Green Bay Packers, and his answer couldn't have been more perfect. 🤣🤣



"I was just telling my dad I hoped none of the Chicago fans were going to kill him today.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/atCne2dd0t — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) June 7, 2026

"You know, I was just telling my dad, I hoped none of the Chicago fans were going to kill him today," Alex laughed.

For Antonio, the scale of this moment surpasses even his own Super Bowl experience.

"This is better. This is far better. This is global. To be known on that global level, and the excitement when you tell people that your son's on the national team — just excitement globally — it's just amazing," Freeman said.

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