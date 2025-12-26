Packers clinch playoff spot with the Lions' loss

(AP) — Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions formally gifted the division rival Green Bay Packers a spot in the playoffs, with six turnovers that sealed their fate in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit’s grip on the NFC North, though, had been slipping all season.

With their 23-10 loss to the Vikings on Thursday, when Goff threw two interceptions and was charged with three lost fumbles, the Lions were eliminated from postseason contention — clinching at least a wild-card berth for the Packers.

“We’ll reflect on the whole season after next week,” Goff said, “but, yeah, it sucks.”

After taking the past two division titles, reaching the conference championship game after the first one and posting a franchise-record 15 wins for the second one, the Lions (8-8) lost their third straight game in an uncharacteristically sloppy performance unfit for the NFL’s Christmas Day showcase. The Lions entered with only eight turnovers, the fewest in the league.

“Something we’ve been really good at all year,” said Goff, who had just six giveaways over the first 15 games and nearly matched that previous season total on Thursday with the five turnovers that matched the most of his career.

Two of Goff’s lost fumbles came from errant snaps by backup center Kingsley Eguakun. Jahmyr Gibbs lost one at the end of a run past midfield early in the second quarter. Goff was picked off by cornerback Byron Murphy and safety Harrison Smith in the third quarter. His only other five-turnover game in 10 seasons in the league was last year at Houston, when he had five interceptions in a 26-23 win in Week 10.

Goff, who is third in the league in passer rating and second in passing yards and passing touchdowns, went 18 for 29 for 197 yards and one touchdown to Isaac TeSlaa.

“They had a good plan and exploited some things on us and were able to get after us, adding an extra rusher a lot of time,” Goff said. “We had a plan that we thought would attack that. It didn’t work well.”

The previous time Detroit had a six-turnover game was in 2015 in a 42-17 loss to Arizona, according to Sportradar data. The minus-6 turnover margin was the worst in the NFL this season and tied with five other teams for the worst in any game in the league in the past nine years.

The Vikings had five sacks and frequently pressured Goff on plays when they didn’t take him down.

“Anytime he’s not able to step in the throw, it’s going to be hard for him,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “That’s where he’s at his best, obviously, in the pocket. If he’s not able to at least hit that back foot and step into it, it makes it pretty difficult. That defense puts a lot on you, and it was a short week, and they really did a lot. They went all out.”

The rushing attack that fueled the Lions the past two years has lagged all season, and this was the game they needed it the most, with Gibbs and David Montgomery combining for just 66 yards on 27 carries behind a struggling offensive line.

The Lions lost two starters from last year’s group who haven’t been adequately replaced, and left tackle Taylor Decker was out on Thursday with a shoulder injury.

After the Lions stalled out near the goal line last week in their 29-24 loss at home to Pittsburgh put them on the brink, the turnovers in Minnesota finished them off.

“The effort’s there,” Campbell said. “We’re just a little off here, and it’s costing us significantly.”

