Packers and Panthers trying to bounce back as they face off at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A pair of ticked-off teams will square off when the Green Bay Packers face the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

The Packers (4-3) are angry over a 20-17 loss at Detroit in which they got penalized seven times in the second half, leading to postgame critiques of the officiating. Carolina (3-3) is mad at itself after getting blown out 43-13 at home by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So neither team should have any trouble finding motivation.

“Just for us, this is the next game, this is the next championship opportunity,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said. "But I’m also fully aware there’s a human element involved. And for us, coming off of that loss in the fashion that we lost, for the Packers, a really tough loss for them as well, there’s something that burns inside of you as a competitor. And in me, in our players, certainly in the Green Bay Packers’ locker room, too.”

Green Bay comes into this one with injury issues on its offensive line after losing starting center Sean Rhyan and backup Jacob Monk in the Lions game. Right guard Travis Glover won't play Thursday due to a knee issue.

This continues a season-long problem for the Packers, who have had different starting offensive line combinations in each of their first four games.

“It’s different, but at the end of the day, we still trust the guys,” said Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who made his season debut Sunday after spending Green Bay’s first six games on the commissioner’s exempt list. “I know for the running backs and the O-line, we met together just with us. We went over the film and stuff like that, and the standard is still the standard regardless of who’s in there.”

Green Bay also will be missing linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin) for a second straight game. Carolina has ruled out cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps/knee), guard Damien Lewis (knee), outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) and offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins (ankle).

This represents a rematch of a game the Panthers won 16-13 at Lambeau Field last year.

“We know that doesn’t entitle us to anything," Panthers quarterback Bryce Young said. "It’s a new year, new season, new guys on both sides of the ball. For us, that’s not something we’re pulling from or referencing.”

The Packers lost to Carolina last season in part because of their inability to capitalize when they got inside the opponent’s 35-yard line, a problem that also proved costly Sunday at Detroit.

Carolina would love to see its defense show that same kind of stinginess Thursday after allowing the Buccaneers to run wild.

“I’m sure we have a very motivated team coming in here, and certainly one that we know is dangerous,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Shoot, they came in here last year and beat us. But I think we’re motivated as well, and we’ve got to bounce back.”

Need to know

Carolina (3-3) at Green Bay (4-3)

When/where to watch: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video

Latest odds: Packers by 3½

Against the spread: Panthers 3-3; Packers 3-3-1

Last week: Panthers lost 43-13 at home to Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Packers lost 20-17 at Detroit

Last meeting: Panthers beat Packers 16-13 on Nov. 2, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Series record: Packers lead 12-7

Matchup to watch

Packers running game vs. Panthers run defense. This matchup features each team’s biggest weakness. Green Bay is running for an NFL-low 59.9 yards per game, while Carolina is allowing a league-high 153.2 yards rushing per game. Carolina allowed Tampa Bay to rush for 258 yards on Sunday in what defensive tackle Derrick Brown called an “embarrassing performance.” Green Bay hasn’t run for more than 86 yards in any game this season.

Stats and stuff

— Panthers QB Bryce Young ranks second in the NFL in passing yards per game (285.3). He has thrown a touchdown pass in eight straight games, including playoffs.

— Carolina ranks fifth in the NFL in points per game (26.5) and yards per game (381.3).

— The Panthers have an NFL-leading nine receivers with at least one 25-yard catch this season.

— Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard rushed for at least 120 yards in two straight games before being limited to 33 yard on seven carries against the Bucs.

— Carolina has a league-high 79.2 penalty yards per game. Green Bay is second with 78 penalty yards per game. The Packers have a league-high 9.3 penalties per game.

— The Packers have a league-high 33 plays from scrimmage of at least 20 yards. Packers QB Jordan Love has a league-leading 30 completions of at least 20 yards.

— Packers WR Christian Watson has six touchdown catches to rank second in the NFL. Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba has eight.

— Packers K Trey Smack missed field goal attempts from 26 and 35 yards in the loss to the Lions. The 35-yarder was deflected.