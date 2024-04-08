Watch Now
On anniversary of Aaron's 715th homer, Hall of Fame says it will unveil statue of star next month

FILE - In this April 8, 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron eyes the flight of the ball after hitting his 715th career homer in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Atlanta. The 40th anniversary of Hank Aaron's 715th home run finds the Hall of Famer, now 80, coping with his recovery from hip surgery. The anniversary of his famous homer on April 8, 1974 will be celebrated before the Braves' home opener against the Mets on Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Harry Harrris, File)
ATLANTA (AP) — Baseball's Hall of Fame will unveil a bronze statue of Hank Aaron on May 23 on the first floor of its museum in Cooperstown, New York.

The hall made the announcement Monday on the 50th anniversary of Aaron's 715th home run, which topped the record 714 hit by Babe Ruth in a career from 1914-35.

Aaron hit 755 home runs from 1954-76, a mark that stood until Barry Bonds hit 762 from 1986-2007, a feat assisted by performance-enhancing drugs.

Aaron was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982. A 25-time All-Star, he set a record with 2,297 RBIs.

"The legacy of Hank Aaron has always been about so much more than just his incredible baseball achievements," Hall chair Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement. "His philanthropic vision, his support of youth empowerment efforts and his pioneering work as an executive have opened the doors of opportunity for millions throughout the United States and around the world. We are extremely privileged to care for and preserve his entire personal collection in Cooperstown, and this statue will stand forever as a tribute to an American hero."

