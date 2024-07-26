MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin couple is on a trip of a lifetime to see some of the world's best athletes go for the gold at the Olympics in Paris.

"It feels surreal. Megan and I have been planning this trip for a long time," Russell Craze said.

After winning a lottery to get Olympics tickets early, the pair started planning the trip.

Russell is a teacher at Marquette University High School in Milwaukee. This is his first time seeing the Olympic games in person.

Wisconsin couple makes trip of a lifetime for the Olympics

"This will be my first one. Coincidentally, both of our parents went to the Olympics in L.A. in 1984. So obviously before my wife and I knew each other. Our parents were even at some of the same events," Craze shared.

The pair loves to follow the competition, the athletes, and their stories.

"It just always feels to be like such an emotional story. I think we love the idea of the hard work that goes into it, and it always seems to have some local tie," Craze explained.

The couple is eager to catch several events including soccer, tennis, and rugby. Soon after landing in Paris on Thursday, Russell and Megan snapped photos by a giant display of the Olympic rings and enjoyed croissants.

"It feels like an everyday atmosphere. There are just people out and about. There's a lot of bikes and lots of preparations going on," Craze described.

While the Crazes are in Paris for the games, they have plans to soak in the culture and bring home plenty of stories.

"We're excited for the community that comes together in the Olympics. There's a lot going on in the world right now, but this is always a good reminder that there's just certain things we can do when we come together," Craze said.

Russell made sure to pack his Milwaukee Bucks pullover in case he meets Giannis Antetokounmpo in Paris.

