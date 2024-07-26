'We are just one big team': Local psychologist supporting Team USA

Kweku Smith is set to embark on an opportunity of a lifetime.

"You grow up watching the Olympics and then to be a part of it," said Kweku Smith.

Kweku Smith, Milwaukee native and sports psychologist representing TEAM USA in Paris.

But not as an athlete. He likes to say he is a member of the "team behind the team." The sports psychologist is a member of the United States Olympic para-Olympic committee medical staff.

He along with nearly 60 other medical professionals will support eight hundred- fifty Team USA athletes in achieving their dreams.

"Give them all the support that they need to not only make themselves proud, the country proud, but to be the best of themselves," said Smith.

Watch: Local psychologist supporting Team USA

While he is assigned to track and field athletes like Rice Lake native, Kenny Bednarek, he is prepared to support the entire team.

"At the Olympics, we are just one big team."

Supporting these high-performing athletes in such a high-stakes atmosphere is something Smith does not take lightly.

Watch: Smith's departure from Mitchell International Airport

"I take it very seriously when I go. I don't go as a fan. I am going to make sure whatever the athletes need that is covered in my domain, that I am there to give them that," Smith explained.

This is Smith's first time at the Olympics, but not his first time working with professional athletes. He has over a decade of experience in sports medicine.

"I started with the Milwaukee Bucks as a team psychologist for two and half years," recalls Smith. "Which was my entry into sports. I got introduced to NFL rookies with the Packers, Jacksonville Jaguar, and Cleveland Browns and went on to work with Nike, their elite youth basketball league, [and] major league soccer. I'm proud of the 4-year stint with the Wisconsin Badgers."

Smith will spend the next three weeks in Paris. As we watch athletes experience the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat, Smith says to not forget that athletes are human too.

"We always glamorize those that are the winners. But for those that don't get that final dream that they want, it's a big letdown," Smith said. "We need to make sure we give them everything they need. For those winners, we still want to give them love because the Olympics only come four times a year. That is why we love it. "

