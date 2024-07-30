UW-Madison alum Alev Kelter wins bronze with Team USA Women's Rugby at Paris Olympics

PARIS — UW-Madison alum Alev Kelter won the bronze medal with her USA Women's Rugby teammates at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Team USA faced off against Australia — World Cup and SVNS Series champions.

With just seconds left in the close match against Australia, Kelter's teammate Alex Sedrick "runs the length of the field, touches down under the posts," winning the match for Team USA, according to the Olympics live blog.

Team USA beat Australia 14-12, bringing home the bronze.

Bruce Springsteen's Born in the USA played through stadium PA speakers just after their win, according to the Olympics live blog.

Before rugby, Kelter played soccer and hockey at UW-Madison.

With UW soccer, she helped the team reach the Sweet 16 and assisted a winning goal in the National Championship against Boston University.

Now, Kelter can add 'bronze Olympian' to her list of athletic achievements.

More moment-to-moment game details are available on the Olympics' live blog.