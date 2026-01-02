'This is as good as it gets': Families witness Olympic dreams at Milwaukee Speed Skating trials

MILWAUKEE — The USA Olympic Speed Skating Trials are taking place at Milwaukee's Pettit National Ice Center this weekend, bringing together athletes from across the country as they compete for spots on the 2026 Olympic team heading to Milan.

The trials begin Friday, and the competition features a mix of seasoned Olympians and rising stars, including several athletes with Wisconsin connections.

Watch: Meet some of the athletes competing at this weekend's speed skating trials:

Families witness Olympic dreams at Milwaukee speedskating trials

Among the competitors practicing Thursday morning was 2022 Olympic bronze medalist Casey Dawson, who is participating in his third trials at the venue. The Utah native has deep Wisconsin roots and considers the ice center a second home.

"(I've) been coming here since I was 10 years old," Dawson said. "My mom's actually from Green Bay, so she'll be having a lot of people come here, my girlfriend will be in the crowd."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Casey Dawson

Bay View native Jonathan Tobon is competing in his second trials, hoping to follow in the footsteps of Kewaskum's Jordan Stolz, the headliner of this year's team.

"I have the home field advantage," Tobon joked. "It's great to be able to have the fans back and pack this place out."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Jonathan Tobon

The trials also feature younger athletes still developing their skills. Trent Whitcomb traveled from Minnesota to watch his 17-year-old daughter Keeley compete in the junior ranks.

While her chances of making the Milan team may be slim this time around, Whitcomb is thrilled to see her compete at this level.

"She's up-and-coming, and we'll see where things go," Whitcomb said. "What a great opportunity to be here and watch this."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Trent Whitcomb

The father was among the first fans in the stands to watch Thursday's practice, demonstrating the dedication of families supporting these Olympic hopefuls.

"It's like NASCAR. They're going around in circles fast, but then you start to understand the precision that goes into it," Whitcomb said. "This is as good as it gets.

Courtesy of Noel Stave Keeley Whitcomb

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

