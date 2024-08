PARIS (NBC 26) — A Solvakia swimmer collapsed Friday morning by the pool after qualifying in a heat of the women's 200M individual medley.

That's according to the Associated Press.

She's Tamara Potocka, and she was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher.

She was seen wearing an oxygen mask and was taken away for medical attention.

People near the pool says she was awake when they carried her away.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow this story.