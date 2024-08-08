Watch Now
Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek takes home silver in 200m track final

The Wisconsin native adds another medal to his mantle; he also won silver in the 200m three years ago in Tokyo.
Kenneth Bednarek
Petr David Josek/AP
Kenneth Bednarek, of the United States, celebrates his second place finish in the men's 200-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Kenneth Bednarek
PARIS — Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek took home the silver medal in the 200 meter Olympic track final Thursday afternoon.

Bednarek finished in 19.62 seconds.

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo earned gold with a time of 19.46 seconds. Team USA's Noah Lyles finished third, earning a bronze medal, with 19.70 seconds.

Bednarek also secured the silver medal in the 200m finals during the Tokyo Olympics. He told TMJ4's Lance Allan the competition was strange because of pandemic related restrictions — he completed his races in front of empty stands.

