Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek takes home silver in 200m track final

PARIS — Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek took home the silver medal in the 200 meter Olympic track final Thursday afternoon.

Bednarek finished in 19.62 seconds.

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo earned gold with a time of 19.46 seconds. Team USA's Noah Lyles finished third, earning a bronze medal, with 19.70 seconds.

Bednarek also secured the silver medal in the 200m finals during the Tokyo Olympics. He told TMJ4's Lance Allan the competition was strange because of pandemic related restrictions — he completed his races in front of empty stands.