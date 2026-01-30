Meet the Wisconsin athletes who will represent Team USA at the Winter Olympics

Wisconsin is well-represented at the 2026 Winter Olympics, with several talented athletes from across the state competing on the world's biggest stage.

From ice rinks and tracks, to snow-covered slopes, these homegrown competitors will showcase the dedication and skill that has made Wisconsin a powerhouse in winter sports.

Here are the Wisconsin athletes to watch this winter as they pursue Olympic glory:

Kevin Bolger: Minocqua, WI



Cross-Country Skiing

Olympic Games Beijing 2022

Deedra Irwin: Pulaski, WI



Biathlon

Olympic Games Beijing 2022

Irwin finished seventh in the women's individual event in 2022, the best result for a United States athlete in any international biathlon championship.

Green Bay neighborhood reporter and fellow Pulaski High alumna Jessica Goska caught up with Irwin's family before they traveled to Italy for the Games.

Marcus Mueller: Brookfield, WI



Luge

First-time Olympic Qualifier

Jadin O'Brien: Pewaukee, WI



Bobsled

First-time Olympic Qualifier

Joanne Reid: Madison, WI



Biathlon

Olympic Games Pyeongchang 2018

Olympic Games Beijing 2022

Paul Schommer: Appleton, WI



Biathion

Olympic Games Beijing 2022

Schommer qualified for Milan-Cortina despite previously planning to retire from the sport in 2024.

Jordan Stolz: Kewaskum, WI



Speedskating

Olympic Games Beijing 2022

John Wroblewski: Neenah, WI



Ice Hockey (coach)

U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team

Gold medalist snowboarder Nick Baumgartner is from nearby Iron River, Mich. and this week flew out of Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport to travel to Italy for his fifth Olympic Games. Read more about his journey here.

Wisconsin's Olympic presence extends beyond native-born athletes to include competitors who honed their skills at the state's universities and colleges. Several of these athletes come from the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team, which is coached by Mark Johnson. Johnson is not only the winningest coach in Wisconsin history and NCAA women's collegiate hockey history, but was also a member of the legendary 1980 "Miracle on Ice" U.S. Olympic Team that won the gold medal against the Soviet Union.

These athletes may have come from different states or countries, but their time training and competing under Wisconsin's world-class coaching helped shape them into Olympic-caliber performers.

The following athletes represent the strong winter sports programs that have made Wisconsin institutions a pipeline to Olympic competition:

Britta Curl-Salemme: University of Wisconsin Graduate



Ice Hockey

First-time Olympic Qualifier

Laila Edwards: University of Wisconsin



Ice Hockey

First-time Olympic Qualifier

Caroline Harvey: University of Wisconsin



Ice Hockey

Silver Medalist at Olympic Games Beijing 2022

Hilary Knight: University of Wisconsin Graduate



Ice Hockey

Silver Medalist at Olympic Games Vancouver 2010

Silver Medalist at Olympic Games Sochi 2014

Gold Medalist at Olympic Games Pyeongchang 2018

Silver Medalist at Olympic Games Beijing 2022

Emery Lehman: Marquette University Graduate



Speedskating

Olympic Games Sochi 2014

Olympic Games Pyeongchang 2018

Olympic Games Beijing 2022

Ava McNaughton: University of Wisconsin



Ice Hockey

First-time Olympic Qualifier

Kirsten Simms: University of Wisconsin



Ice Hockey

First-time Olympic Qualifier

If you want to keep up with all the action from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, make sure to tune into NBC 26 from February 6-22. We'll bring you comprehensive coverage of Team USA's quest for gold, featuring live events, highlights, athlete profiles and behind-the-scenes stories from Italy.