Local hero Payton Jacobson's Olympic journey unites his hometown of Elkhorn

ELKHORN — In the town of Elkhorn, Olympic pride is taking center stage and Payton Jacobson, an Olympic athlete in Greco-Roman wrestling, is all anyone has been talking about.

"It's amazing. He's a hometown care that put everything on the line to get there. He's a kind of character, he's a kid that does what he says he is going to do. He is nice to other people," said Jon Anzalone.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Jon Anzalone has known Payton Jacobson since he was a kid.

At Friends on the Square, owner Kelly Odling is a neighbor of the Jacobson family, and she said she couldn't be more proud. She said Payton is so deserving of this moment because of how hard he has worked to get there.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Kelly Odling is the owner of Friends on the Square and a neighbor of the Jacobson family.

"He's very inspiring to kids in our area," said Odling.

Most of the people here have known Payton since he was a little kid, including Anzalone. He said it's surreal and exciting to see Payton compete on the world's largest stage.

"Payton has always been laser focused," said Anzalone.

Jacobson took to the mat early Wednesday morning, but to help with his journey to Paris, community members rallied together, selling bracelets and raising money for the family to get to France. The town even put on a local parade.

"So many people just picked one up, not even knowing who Payton was but just knowing that he was our hometown boy and to help support the family. It's just been terrific," said Odling.

From the local coffee shop to the barber shop, everyone was all in on supporting their local hero. An Olympic flag and Payton bracelets can be seen inside Ketchpaw's Barber Shop.

"It's great to have a small-town local guy over there in Paris," said Megan VanDyke, manager of Ketchpaw's Barber Shop.

VanDyke said she hopes Payton and the family are able to truly soak in he moment.

"This is a big deal. Imagine what he's gonna feel for the rest of his life. He went to the Olympics. He wrestled with the best of the bus he was right there with him. All of us are so proud of him," said VanDyke.

And for everyone in this town, it doesn't matter how far Payton goes in the Olympics. They say they are beyond proud of his accomplishments and the way he's inspiring others.