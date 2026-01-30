Lindsey Vonn airlifted from course after crashing in final downhill before Milan Cortina Olympics

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn crashed in her final downhill race before the Winter Olympics on Friday and was airlifted from the course for medical checks, a troubling turn for the 41-year-old U.S. ski star just a week before the Milan Cortina Games.

Vonn — the third skier to crash in the World Cup race in Crans-Montana — lost control when landing a jump and ended up tangled in the safety nets on the upper portion of the course.

She got up after receiving medical attention for about 5 minutes, seemingly in pain and using her poles to steady herself. Vonn then skied slowly to the finish line, stopping a couple of times on the way down and clutching her left knee.

The race, which was held in difficult conditions with low visibility, was canceled after Vonn’s crash.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the crash would impact Vonn’s Olympic preparations. The American, who was expected to be one of the biggest stars of the Games, limped into a tent for medical attention before being airlifted away by helicopter, dangling from a hoist cable with two people attending her.

The U.S. Ski Team said on social media that she was being evaluated.