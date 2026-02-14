Golden again! Wisconsin's Stolz wins second Olympic gold medal in men's 500m

MILAN (NBC 26) — Jordan Stolz skated to an Olympic record time of 33.77 in the men's 500m speedskating race Saturday morning, earning his second gold medal of the Milan-Cortina games.

Jordan Stolz with a 33.77 OLYMPIC RECORD 500m! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZPd5lUO2if — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2026

The 21-year old Kewaskum native previously won the 1000m on Wednesday, also setting an Olympic record in that race.

Stolz is the first American speedskater to win gold in the 500m since Joey Cheek in 2006.

On Thursday, Stolz will go for his third medal of the games in the men's 1500m. That race begins at 9:30 a.m. and you can watch it on NBC 26.