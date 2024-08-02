Former UW athlete Zach Ziemek will compete in his third Olympics in the decathlon

Zach Ziemek has a prominent Olympic rings tattoo on his back.

"When I was a kid, I thought, you know, this is cool. I might only make one," Ziemek says. "So it was just, you know, kind of like everyone says, a badge of honor. You know, you're an Olympian, and you're not an Olympian once. You're an Olympian for life. So now, to be having three times and to be able to represent the country, family, Wisconsin, this university? It just shows how much I care about it."

A rare three-time Olympic decathlete, he's more ready for Paris than ever.

Lance Allan asked the decathlete if he felt he was in his prime.

"Yeah, yeah," Ziemek says. "They've always said that, you know, the age between 28 and 32. I didn't really believe that when I was younger, but now being here, seeing that? That is absolutely the truth."

After attending the University of Wisconsin, Ziemek has called Madison home for 13 years.

"It's a special place for training," Ziemek says. "I think so many coaches here care. Olympic sports are cared about here. I believe that they're going to continue to take care of us."

One hazard of the job, though, is Sandhill cranes on the UW track.

"I never had one come across the track. But over at the throws facility? They're out there," Ziemek says. "So, you know, I'm going to keep my distance from them. I know what they can do."

But there's one guarantee. He's still bringing the energy into his 30s.

"You have to," Ziemek says. "I mean, I love this. I've been doing this for 13 years. And, you know, the day that I stop loving it is the day that I'm going to stop. Sometimes it can get lonely out here and sometimes you have a training partner. So, you know, just getting excited. Training, getting better is what it's all about."

Zach also credits the city of Madison as well as the University of Wisconsin for making him a three-time Olympian.

Zach competes in the decathlon on Friday.

As the name suggests, the sport involves 10 different disciplines. So many events that the competition has to be split over two days.

Friday's events are the 100-meter, the long jump, the shot put, the high jump, and the 400-meter.

On Saturday, he will compete in hurdles, pole vault, discus throw, javelin throw, and 1,500 meters.