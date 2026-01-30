MADISON — Caroline Harvey was just 19 when she became the youngest player on Team USA's women's hockey roster at the 2022 Olympics. Now 23, the two-time Olympian is returning with four years of experience and a desire for redemption after falling short against Canada in the gold medal game.

"Getting that call is the same feeling, chills… I started tearing up. I was just so excited. It's always so memorable," Harvey said about receiving her second Olympic selection.

Four years ago, Harvey approached her first Olympics as a learning experience.

"I didn't know anything, and I hadn't been to college and whatnot, but I remember being a sponge. I remember I was like, OK, I just want to learn as much as I can this time, take it all in," Harvey said.

But the sting of losing the gold medal game to Canada remains fresh in her memory.

"It was such a stinging pain, and just whenever you lose to Canada, it's the worst, and we're such great enemies, but it's so fierce and competitive when we're out there against them, and you never want to be on the losing side, especially a gold medal," Harvey said.

Watch: Caroline Harvey returns to the Olympics with gold medal redemption on her mind

Despite the pressure that comes with high-stakes moments, Harvey thrives in those situations.

"I honestly love like those high-pressure moments more than anything in those games. Like I feel like it brings out the best in anyone," Harvey said.

Now returning as a more mature player and key piece in Team USA's quest for gold, Harvey has spent the past four years developing both personally and professionally.

"I feel like just throughout these past couple of years I've learned a lot about myself, but then also on the ice and just matured a lot, so looking forward to whatever role I have there and filling it in the best way I can, and just so excited," Harvey said.

Harvey's work ethic and drive stem from lessons learned early in life.

"From a young age, my parents have instilled that in me. I've always had this drive to just not be complacent and just want more and be a better version of myself, as a teammate and on the ice," Harvey said.

Four years older and four years wiser, Harvey hopes her Olympic journey will extend beyond personal achievement.

"I hope to make an impact and inspire the next generation," Harvey said.