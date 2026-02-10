Brillion training facility helps Olympic hopefuls prepare for biathlon competition

BRILLION — A world-class training facility in Brillion, Wisconsin, is helping athletes prepare for Olympic-level competition in cross-country skiing and biathlon. It serves as one of only three national training facilities in the country.

Watch: TMJ4’s Kidd O’Shea gets a taste of world-class Olympic training

The Ariens Nordic Center, located 28 miles south of Lambeau Field, has an unlikely origin story that connects Wisconsin manufacturing to international winter sports competition.

“Paul Shommer, a current national team athlete, was over in Europe skiing in a World Cup, saw an Ariens snowthrower, and called up the company and said, ‘Hey, would you guys be interested in sponsoring the biathlon team?’” said Sean Becker, director of sports operations and development with the Ariens Nordic Center.

Ariens wanted to help foster development and feed the pipeline for future athletes, which led to the creation of this specialized training facility.

The center serves as more than just a training ground for elite athletes. It is also the only official store in the country that sells U.S. Biathlon team wear, allowing supporters to back the team’s global efforts.

Heather Higgins, program specialist and a three-time Wisconsin state champion in cross-country skiing, now teaches at the facility and embodies the sport’s lifelong appeal.

“I grew up cross-country skiing ever since I was a little girl, from southern Wisconsin to northern Wisconsin, and it’s just a sport you can do your whole life,” Higgins said. “It keeps you moving. Lots of great friends out here. We just have a blast.”

The facility offers lessons for beginner through intermediate skiers and hosts school groups. Recent visitors included a Girl Scout troop, demonstrating the center’s commitment to introducing the sport to new participants.

“I think it’s great because it just keeps you moving. It’s athletic. It keeps your body going. It’s really excellent exercise,” Higgins said about cross-country skiing’s benefits.

For those interested in trying the sport, the center provides equipment and instruction from the ground up, teaching everything from basic techniques to proper falling methods.

The facility represents Wisconsin’s growing connection to winter Olympic sports, giving residents a chance to experience the same training environment used by national-level athletes.

