Olympian Jordan Chiles inspires young gymnasts at the 2025 YMCA National Championships in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Over 2,000 athletes from across the country are in town to compete at the 2025 YMCA National Gymnastics Championships at the Resch Expo. It’s the fifth time Wisconsin has hosted the event, and the first time it has been held in Green Bay. The championships featured a very special guest speaker to kick it all off.

“Whether you’re chasing a medal, a college scholarship, or just trying to do your best today, never stop showing up for yourself,” said Jordan Chiles, who won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics and is now at competing at UCLA.

It’s not every day that participants and their families get to hear from a gold medal gymnast, and Chiles delivered the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

“It was really cool because that’s like a once-in-a-lifetime experience. She gave us a lot of encouragement,” said local gymnast Austin Vandan Avond.

The Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA and the YMCA in Fond du Lac were fortunate to have athletes from their areas speak with Chiles before she delivered her address.

Hear what Chiles had to say to local gymnasts!

Jordan Chiles inspires young gymnasts at the 2025 YMCA National Championships in Green Bay

“Everyone was just ecstatic. We had her meet some of the kids beforehand. We were close to tears we were so excited,” said Michaela Buechler, gymnastics director and head coach at the Fond du Lac YMCA.

“There was a lot of screaming, and they were very excited and really enjoyed meeting her today,” said Bridgette Schmidt, gymnastics and finance director of the Greater Marinette-Menomonie YMCA.

Chiles gave the girls a few words of inspiration before they compete against other athletes from around the country.

“She told us to just be brave in our schools and believe that we’re powerful gymnasts,” said Brooklyn Puser.

“She basically told us how good we are and how much potential we have, which is inspiring because it makes you feel good before you’re about to compete, which is very scary,” said Ana Cassola.

Chiles’ message to all the athletes was that it’s okay to be scared, but you can still be confident.

“Confidence is deciding to show up anyway. It is trusting that who you are is already enough,” said Chiles.

As for whether her words of encouragement will work:

“Probably not,” Cassola laughed.

“I think it might help me in the tournament,” said Vandan Avond.

The actual competition begins on June 26 and ends on June 28.

