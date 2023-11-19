Notre Dame Tritons girls basketball falls in season opener to Pewaukee in state title rematch

GREEN BAY — The Notre Dame girls basketball team has won three-straight Division2 state titles and the team they beat for the last two of them was Pewaukee.

However, Pewaukee gave Notre Dame their only loss of last season when they defeated the Tritons in the season opener.

They got the best of Notre Dame in the second-straight opening game as they had a strong second half to win 60-52. It was a one point game at halftime.

Pewaukee junior Amy Terrian has a game-high 25 points.

Tritons senior point guard Trista Fayta finished with a team-high 19.