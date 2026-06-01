GREEN BAY — Alex Thomas has been shining for the Notre Dame Academy tennis team since he was a freshman.

And now, he only has one thing left to do to cap off a stellar high school career.

“Alex's commitment to the sport is unparalleled in my opinion,” said Notre Dame Academy tennis coach Paul Miller. “He's the best tennis player that Notre Dame Academy arguably has ever had.”

Thomas placed second in the state his sophomore year in Division 2, and last year in Division 1, he took home third, falling to the eventual state champion.

“The failure that I felt, I can only learn from it, so it's very good for me,” said Thomas.

WATCH THE STORY HERE!

Notre Dame tennis star Alex Thomas aims for state title in final high school season

This year, he’s hoping it’s his year to come out on top. Thomas is the top seed heading into the individual state tournament this week, aiming to finish off an undefeated senior season.

“He's the best player in the state,” Miller said. “He's demonstrated that all year. Now he just needs to go out and do it at the highest pressure point.”

“I knew when I was a freshman, I was like I want to be a state champion,” said the Notre Dame senior. “That would be an amazing way to finish it off.”

But this journey almost didn’t happen.

After attending a tennis academy in Florida in sixth grade, Thomas said he quit the sport entirely because he was burned out. However, he returned in ninth grade and credits Notre Dame upperclassmen with reigniting his love for tennis.

“It was my friend Matty Gugluizza, and he would always get out here and hit with me during freshman and sophomore year, and that really just shaped me into the player I am today,” Thomas said. “Without him, I don't know if I would have had the motivation to get to where I am.”

Now, Thomas spends about two hours per day practicing at Western Racquet, which is run by his family.

Whether he wins a title or not, next year, he’ll head to Marquette to play NCAA Division I tennis — the same school where his father played.

“I’m a fourth-generation Marquette,” he said. “So that’s really cool.”

Thomas has a bye in the first round of the Division 1 individual state tournament. His first match will be Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

