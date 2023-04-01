Notre Dame girls basketball coach Sara Rohde named AP Wisconsin Coach of the Year

GREEN BAY — The Notre Dame girls basketball team is coming off not one, not two, but three straight Division 2 state titles. The program has become a powerhouse under head coach Sara Rohde. She’s led them to five state titles. On Friday she was named the AP Wisconsin girls basketball coach of the year for the second time in a row and third time in her career.

“I was a little surprised this year because I do feel like it’s a very hard award to win,” Rohde said.

To no one’s surprise, like always, she gives a lot credit to her players and staff.

“I’m lucky to have such hard working athletes and then kids who are coachable, honestly,” Rohde said. “The fact they are just coachable – they execute, you know what I mean. They take everything and they internalize and then they go out and apply it to the game. I’m really thankful for that.”

Rohde starred at UW-Green Bay in the early 2000’s where she scored over 1,000 points. She wanted to build a culture like the one that Kevin Borseth, her former head coach, has instilled in the Phoenix program.

“I think a huge part of it, just being at Green Bay was the culture – like the player led culture,” she said. That was something he instilled in our program and then he’s definitely a players coach. I enjoyed my time there too, so I think when I went to coach, I wanted my players to have that same experience as well.”

Another person that has helped her become the coach she is, her husband Matt, who also played at Green Bay, he brings a tough defensive mindset, while also being analytical.

“I swear during basketball season that’s pretty much all we do is watch basketball,” Rohde laughed. “I’m not even joking. That’s the only thing on our tv and that’s pretty much what our conversations are about, so it’s pretty nice to have somebody to bounce ideas off of.”

According to the Tritons head coach, a lot of their success comes from the relationships that are built between her and the players.

“I feel like we do have very strong relationships and that’s a huge part of it, right? I feel like they have to respect you and like you to work hard for you. I think that’s a direct reflection of how our girls play,” Rohde said.

